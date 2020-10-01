When the coronavirus pandemic hit back in March, Mankato East’s Eli Olson worried about how it might affect his football recruitment.
And rightly so.
Olson, a three-year starter on the East offensive line, knew he was going to play college football, but at what level was still to be determined. How would a pandemic that canceled summer camps and put the fall season in question affect that?
Early on, Olson wasn’t able to do much, but he was able to attend a summer camp at Minnesota Duluth in July, a visit that eventually led to his commitment to the Bulldogs in mid-September.
“Super nice campus, super nice facilities and the coaches are awesome,” Olson said of UMD. “I feel like it’s a great spot for me to spend the next four to five years because it’s got so much new stuff for me to do.”
Olson’s finalists ended up being Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota State and UMD. However, he said he spoke with almost all of the NSIC schools at some point.
Early in the recruiting process, Olson was also getting looks from schools like Minnesota, North Dakota State and South Dakota State.
“Once the pandemic hit, they kind of all got pretty quiet,” Olson said of the Division l and FCS schools recruiting him.
Olson starts at left guard for East and is likely to play one of the three interior offensive line positions at the collegiate level.
Mankato East football coach Eric Davis said Olson has improved greatly through the years, especially when it comes to improving his speed and mobility, two things that are becoming crucial as offensive line play gets more complex at the higher levels.
“He’s not only a big, strong kid, but he has a desire to understand the blocking schemes, why we’re blocking a certain defense the way we are,” Davis said.
“He checks all the boxes in terms of what a college football program is going to be looking for.”
