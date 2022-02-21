MANKATO — B.J. Omot had plenty of Division I offers to play basketball, but the Mankato East senior waited until he found the right fit.
That came last weekend when he visited the University of North Dakota.
“I liked everything about it,” he said. “The town was really cool, the coaching staff really seemed to want me. The players were great, almost like I was already n the team. It was a pretty cool place.”
On Monday, Omot announced he had made a verbal commitment to play at North Dakota, a Division I program that competes in the Summit League. Omot is the first Division I basketball player from East since Chop Tang played at Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2008-09.
The Fighting Hawks are 6-23 this season, including 2-14 in league games.
“I’m up for the challenge,” he said. “I really think I can help the team rebuild and do what they need me to do. The coaches really like my versatility, and they said I can probably get minutes as a freshman.”
The 6-foot-8 Omot is averaging 23.2 points and 8.0 rebounds this season. He was nominated for Mr. Basketball.
He has 1,118 points and 398 rebounds in his career.
Omot said he’s been told by the North Dakota coaches he could play either guard or forward spot. At East, he’s a shooting guard or small forward, and sometimes play at point guard.
“He’s the prototype long, athletic wing,” East coach Joe Madson said. “Some kids are good high school players because they’re tall or strong, but their game doesn’t translate to college. B.J. is perfect in today’s game, position-less basketball. He can really shoot it and defend. Just wait until he gets stronger, and he will.”
Omot also received scholarship offers from Bryant, St. Thomas, Western Illinois, Providence, Western Michigan and Cal Poly. South Dakota State was at Friday’s game against Mankato West but did not extend an offer.
“I know he’s really happy,” Madson said. “(North Dakota) did a great job of recruiting him, and he’ll probably get to play right away, which is a big thing. I think he can help them get back to the top of the Summit League.”
Omot said he didn’t sign early because he wasn’t sure where to go, but he’s glad to have made this decision now and can concentrate on helping the Cougars get to a state tournament.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play college basketball, and now I’m going to get that opportunity,” Omot said. “It was a tough decision, but (North Dakota) feels like the right fit. I think I made the right decision.
“It’s crazy how fast I’ve grown up. I’m ready to go to work. I can’t wait.”
The Cougars (15-7) are scheduled to play Tuesday at Albert Lea.
