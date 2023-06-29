Addison Peed knew she wanted to participate in both cross country and track and field in college after finishing up her career at Mankato East in both sports.
However, she didn’t know exactly where or what it would look like a year ago at this time.
“I didn’t know if I was going to get recruited in the first place,” said Peed, a 2023 East graduate. “I wasn’t really expecting any of it. They just started calling.”
Peed ended up finding the best fit on all fronts close to home, as she signed to compete in both sports at Minnesota State.
There ended up being a lot to consider.
Peed said her search ramped up late last summer, and that she liked several other schools. Gustavus Adolphus, Winona State, Wisconsin–La Crosse and Wisconsin–Eau Claire were also on her list.
However, everything lined up at MSU. Peed has been taking PSEO courses at the school, so she has a head start. Her plan is to be a double major in political science and environmental science, with a possible minor in ethics.
“I was already connected to the campus because I’ve met a lot of people doing PSEO. It felt like I was already going there,” Peed said. “I’ve met a bunch of cool professors there, and I really like them.”
Peed has also taken notice of the recent success at MSU.
The women’s track and field program won the indoor national title in 2022 and placed second at both the indoor and outdoor meet in 2023. In cross country, the Mavericks are coming off a second-place finish in the NSIC meet, the best performance in program history. The Mavericks also went to the national meet in 2022 for the first time since the 1995-96 season.
She enjoyed her visits with the coaches for both programs.
“They were super nice when I met them,” Peed said. “They were really good at explaining what my place was going to be on the team and how I would fit in.”
All college athletes have busy schedules, but having three competition seasons — cross country, indoor track and outdoor track — is extra grueling. Peed said she likes the structure that comes with that, and feels the different distances in cross country and track help her in both sports.
The plan is to stay more in the middle distance events in track, while also possibly continuing to pole vault.
Peed just finished seventh in the pole vault at the Class AA meet with a vault of 10-feet-6. She also anchored East’s third-place 4x800-meter relay team (9:28.13), as well as the fourth-place 4x400 relay team (4:02.78).
The hope is to continue competing at big meets.
“For cross country, I’d like to make it onto the conference team,” Peed said. “(In track) ... hopefully make it to nationals with the team.”
