Mankato East seniors Emmy Schulz and Addison Peed are among 22 nominees for the Ms. Minnesota Track & Field award.
Schulz and Peed will be competing at the Class AA meet Friday and Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville. Schulz is competing in the 300-meter hurdles, and Peed qualified in the pole vault. Schulz and Peed are part of the 4x800 and 4x400 relays.
The final three athletes will be announced on Wednesday, with the winner being recognized on Sunday.
