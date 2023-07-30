The annual state softball tournament at Caswell Park signals the end of the season for a lot of players.
For Mankato East standout Kylinn Stangl, winning the Class AAA title last month was just the beginning. Stangl has played softball all over the country on the club circuit for Midwest Speed this summer.
“I went right into it,” She said with a laugh. “I had one or two days off and then I was going with tournaments.”
Stangl estimates she’s played in 35-40 games since the high-school season ended, with several of the tournaments being week-long affairs.
States she’s visited in the last seven weeks include California, Colorado, Missouri and Iowa.
“I will never get tired of it — it’s really fun,” Stangl said. “I don’t ever want a break.”
Softball is the reason for the travel, but it doesn’t totally dominate the trips. There’s usually time to see the sights and be a tourist before and after games, especially at the longer tournaments.
A highlight this summer was hiking in Colorado. Team dinners on the road are also a fun part of the experience.
This is Stangl’s second season with Midwest Speed and the travel has been an important part of the experience.
“I’ve always liked traveling,” Stangl said. “It’s fun to see everything different outside of Minnesota.”
Stangl, who will be a junior at East in the fall, is coming off a massive season for the Cougars.
In the circle, she went 19-3 with a 1.45 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 144 innings. Offensively, she finished with a 1.245 OPS, a .403 batting average, four home runs, 32 runs scored and 31 RBIs.
Stangl was a first-team all-state selection.
“She’s the kind of kid you can just sort of see embraces the moments, whether it’s as a hitter, or certainly as a pitcher,” East coach Joe Madson said. “She’s just had some big at-bats, she’s had some big-time stretches of pitching where, obviously she’s carried us through.
“She loves those situations.”
The main objective of all the summer ball is to be in as many of those situations as possible.
Stangl wants to be constantly improving, and leaving Minnesota to find the best competition is part of that.
“We were out in California in one of the top tournaments in the country, playing against the top teams,” Stangl said. “I’m definitely gaining a lot more experience and playing against really tough competition to make myself better.”
The summer tournament season ended earlier this week for Stangl, and she’ll now get one of those dreaded breaks for the next few weeks until the fall season begins. Another break will come in the winter, as she also plays basketball for the Cougars.
Colleges have already come calling, and there will only be more of that in the coming months. Madson said that the University of Minnesota has shown interest.
The ultimate goal is clear: Play Division I college softball.
Stangl feels she got closer to achieving that goal over the last seven weeks, and she’ll continue doing whatever she can to push herself in that direction.
“It’s been a goal for years to be playing at that level,” Stangl said of playing Division I. “The amount of exposure you get when you travel a lot — it really pushes me more. Seeing all the other talent makes me work harder.”
Added Madson: “She’s got all the earmarks of a kid who could be a tremendous college softball player down the road.”
