EAU CLAIRE, WIS. — The Eau Claire Express completed a two-game sweep over the Mankato MoonDogs on Sunday, delivering a 2-1, 10-inning victory in Northwoods League baseball action.
The MoonDogs scored their only run in the top of the second as Nick Novak drew a bases loaded walk. Eau Claire tied it up the same inning and then scored the game-winner in the bottom of the 10th.
Vincent Martinez started the inning at second via the international tie breaker rule, advanced to third on an infield single and eventually scored on a bases-loaded walk.
Michael Perez, led the 'Dogs (27-31) with a single, two walks and a run scored. Sean Ross took the loss with an inning of relief.
