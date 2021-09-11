MANKATO — Mankato East football coach Eric Davis has watched the progression in senior quarterback Jacob Eggert.
"As a sophomore, your eyes are wide open," Davis said. "As a junior, the game slows down. As a senior, you have so many snaps under your belt, and now you can anticipate what the defense is going to do, not just what the offense is supposed to do.
"When you get to that point, you start to be an expert with your craft."
Eggert played less than the first half, but he completed 11 of 13 passes for 197 yards and four touchdowns as the Cougars defeated Red Wing 55-7 in a Big Southeast District football game Saturday at Wolverton Field. It was a nice bounceback from a 47-20 loss at Stewartville in the season-opener, which was statistically closer than the final score.
"It's a great feeling to walk off the field, knowing you were able to get a lot of players in there that work their tails off and don't get the recognition," Davis said." It's great when everyone can celebrate a victory and feel like they were a part of it."
Eggert, who has committed to play at Minnesota Duluth next season, set the East record for career passing touchdowns last week. On Saturday, he pushed that to 29, starting to push that to a number that might stay in the record books for a while.
"I feel faster, bigger and stronger," Eggert said. "I worked all summer, throwing and being more accurate."
East had seven possessions in the first half and scored six times, with the final drive of the second quarter ending at the Red Wing 25.
In the first quarter, East ran 21 plays to 10 for Red Wing. The Cougars led 35-0 as Eggert threw touchdown passes to Meer Othow for 31 yards, Kaden Oachs for 36 yards and Gus Gartzke for 22 yards.
Gartzke and Diego Reyes both had short touchdown runs.
"(Eggert) is able to make plays on schedule and off schedule," Davis said. "When the play breaks down, he's able to create something."
Eggert's fourth touchdown pass came on the first play of the second quarter with a 41-yard strike down the middle of the field to Puolrah Gong. Before halftime, Reyes scored again on a 5-yard run for a 48-0 advantage at halftime, when East had 366 yards of offense to minus-11 for the Wingers.
"It felt good to get back to work this week," Eggert said. "We were terrible (in the season-opener), and we played a more complete game today."
Red Wing broke the shutout late in the third quarter, completing a short pass and breaking free for a 58-yard score.
The Cougars finished the scoring in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard run by backup quarterback Rafe Bowman.
East ended up with 477 yards of offense, with 277 yards rushing. Gartzke rushed for 90 yards, and Gong made three receptions for 63 yards.
East (1-1) plays Saturday at Kasson-Mantorville.
"It's going to be a tough game at their place," Davis said. "There are many measuring sticks during their season, and this is one of them."
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
