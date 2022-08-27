Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner knows the entire football team has to play better to erase the memory of 6-5 season, but the focus is always going to be on the quarterbacks.
“The coaches have to be better, the players have to be better ... that’s our job,” he said. “There were a lot of tough situations last year, but there’s plenty of room for improvement.”
Sophomores Hayden Ekern and Mitch Randall are the top quarterbacks on the roster as the Mavericks prepare to open the season Thursday at Bemidji State. Right now, Ekern has the advantage, though it’s likely that both will play in Minnesota State’s two-quarterback system.
“I think they’re both competing very well,” said Hoffner, who is coaching the quarterbacks this season. “They have to lead the offense and our team, and I think they’re both improving every day. It’s tough to play quarterback at the college level. There’s a lot they have to know.”
Ekern, a sophomore whose career started at South Dakota, played in 10 games last season, completing 69 of 114 passes for 932 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 262 yards and two touchdowns.
His first pass as a college quarterback was a touchdown in last season’s opener against Northern State.
“I thought things went pretty well,” Ekern said. “I learned that competition brings out the best in people, and somebody is always pushing you. It can always be better, but I got a feeling for Minnesota State and the standards.”
Randall, a sophomore, only got into five games, rushing for 83 yards and a touchdown and passing for 21 yards, but this is his third year in the program.
“He has the knowledge and the leadership,” Hoffner said. “Each year, he’s played better.”
Ekern said it seems like the Mavericks will continue to use two quarterbacks, which he said has worked well in practice.
“You’re always supporting the guy who’s in there,” he said.
Ekern said he wants to be more of a vocal leader, now that he’s more comfortable in his role. The Mavericks will have a new offensive coordinator for the third straight season, but he expects the scheme to look the same.
“I’m tired of talking about last year,” Ekern said. “Every year is different, and the effort (in practice) has been tremendous.
“Adversity builds character and brings out the best in everybody,” he said. “We have a lot to build on from last season and we need to get back to playing Minnesota State football. Last season is not what we wanted, but we will return.”
