MANKATO — Hayden Ekern was having a pretty good first half in the season opener at Bemidji State, but Minnesota State's starting quarterback injured his shoulder late in the second quarter and missed the next three games.
On Saturday, his second game back on a full-time basis, he directed one of the Mavericks' best offensive game of the season.
"It was tough at first (with the injury), but I trusted the other players, trusted the coaches, trusted the trainers," Ekern said. "A lot of people have helped me get back, and hopefully, I can continue to (play well)."
Ekern rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 67 yards, all in the first half, as the Mavericks defeated Upper Iowa 43-20 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football game Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium. The Mavericks are now 16-0 in the series with the Peacocks.
"We're excited to go 1-0 today, excited to be undefeated at home," Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. "We still control our own destiny. We can win out and win the (conference) championship. The schedule is challenging, and there are a lot of teams jockeying for that top spot."
The Mavericks' first drive was stalled by a penalty, and Matthew Jaeger kicked a 40-yard field goal.
Later in the quarter, Karson Dunn blocked a punt, which was recovered by Upper Iowa in the end zone. After the ensuing free kick, MSU needed five plays to cover 43 yards, with Nyles Williams scoring on a 14-yard jet sweep with five seconds remaining in the quarter.
Upper Iowa scored early in the second quarter, but the final 10 minutes of the half belonged to the Mavericks. Ekern had a 9-yard touchdown run at the 5:41 mark, and Shen Butler-Lawson had a 17-yard touchdown run with 1:07 remaining.
After Upper Iowa fumbled on the kickoff, the Mavericks tacked on another touchdown, with Ekern running in from the 15 in the final seconds for a 33-7 lead.
"It was different. Usually in the third quarter, we have to play perfect to get back in the game," safety Peyton Conrad said. "I just told the guys at halftime that we have to be disciplined, and they did a great job."
The blitz continued after halftime as Butler-Lawson rans 75 yards on the first play to push the lead to 40-7.
Damian Chowaiec added a 38-yard field goal with 7:56 to play.
The Mavericks totaled 455 yards of offense, with 285 yards rushing. It was the second straight game of more than 200 yards on the ground, led by Butler-Lawson's 92 yards and two touchdowns.
The defense gave up 289 yards, with just 34 yards rushing. Joey Goettl led the Mavericks with six tackles, while Conrad and Dakota Smith each had five.
"Stopping the run is going to be a big challenge (in the next four games), but it's something that we've done better and better," Conrad said. "If we want to be a team that wins the conference, we have to do that."
The Mavericks (5-2) play at Augustana on Saturday, starting a streak of four games against teams with a combined record of 22-6.
"The best team doesn't always win," Hoffner said. "The team that plays the best does."
