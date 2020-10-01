MANKATO -- Minnesota State senior quarterback J.D. Ekowa has been named one of 199 semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which was announced Thursday by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.
The award recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation for academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. The NFF will announce 12-to-14 finalists in November, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship.
Later this year, one member of the class will be declared the winner, having his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.
To be eligible, student-athletes must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, have a grade-point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, be a starter of significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.
Ekowa is one of 20 NCAA Division II student-athletes among the semifinalists. Last season, Minnesota State's Alex Goettl was a finalist for the award.
The Free Press
