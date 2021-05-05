MANKATO — He’s coming back.
This week, J.D. Ekowa said he will return to Minnesota State and quarterback the football team once again in the fall, and he couldn’t be happier.
“Words can’t describe,” Ekowa said. “I still feel like there’s more I want to accomplish in my college football career. Now, I have that opportunity, and I need to make the most of it.”
The pandemic cancelled the fall football season, leaving 19 seniors with the option of ending their football careers or coming back this season.
Ekowa chose to graduate in December and applied to medical school. He was hoping to be accepted at some school that would allow him to delay his admission so he could return to Minnesota State for his final season of football.
He said this week that he had been accepted at a medical school at Kansas City University in Missouri, and he recently found out that he would be able to defer his entrance until 2022.
“It’s definitely a relief,” he said. “There have been a lot of unknowns, and nothing has been 100% guaranteed. Now, I get to have my senior year of football. I didn’t want it to end like that.”
For three seasons, Ekowa has been the backup to Ryan Schlichte, splitting the plays nearly 50-50. Last season, he completed 81 of 143 passes for 1,352 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 428 yards and three scores. He was named an honorable mention All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference selection despite starting only two games.
In his career, he’s completed 193 of 371 passes for 3,021 yards and 29 touchdowns, and he’s rushed for 1,163 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s played in 43 games but started only three,
“It’s been Ryan and me, me and Ryan for three years,” Ekowa said. “He’s somebody I’ve looked up to for his leadership and the way he played the game. I feel like I’ve become a leader on this team, leading by example and being vocal with the younger players and showing them how to play the Maverick way. I need to show that I’m the No. 1 guy.”
Ekowa has been back at home at Plainfield, Illinois, spending time with his family and working out on the field and in the weight room with a friend who plays receiver at a junior college.
He’ll return to Mankato in early June to begin summer workouts with teammates, and fall practice will begin a couple months after that.
He still has goals of winning a national championship and being an All-American.
“I’m ecstatic to get back to work with a great group of guys,” Ekowa said. “The coaches are a big part of that, too. I can’t wait to get back again.”
Ekowa said he will spend two semesters at Minnesota State, taking some science and health-care classes and completing some research he didn’t finish as an undergraduate. Then he will head off to medical school, where he plans to study orthopedic surgery.
New offensive coordinator Collin Prosser was happy to hear about Ekowa’s decision, which has been a topic for the last nine months.
“J.D. has been a leader in this program for four years, and he’s played in a lot of big games,” Prosser said. “He’s another voice in the (quarterback) room. He’s probably seen things that I haven’t seen. I’m happy he can finish his football career the way he wants to.”
This spring, redshirt freshman Jesse Forknell and true freshman Mitch Randall were the only quarterbacks at practice, splitting the reps. Neither has played in a college football game, and with Ekowa returning, the plan would be to have the younger players serve as the backups.
Prosser estimates that each quarterback had between 650 to 700 reps in practices and scrimmages, which helped them gain experience should anything happen to Ekowa.
“Both Mitch and Jesse did a great job this spring,” he said. “You could see their development. They were able to manage the huddle and take charge.”
