MANKATO — A red-hot St. Cloud Rox baseball team captured its 10th win in the last 11 games, downing the slow-starting Mankato MoonDogs 9-3 in a Northwoods League game Monday night at Franklin Rogers Park.
St. Cloud (21-11) won its fifth straight contest to gain sole possession of the top spot in the Minnesota-Iowa Pod, one-half game in front of Waterloo, which dropped a 5-1 decision to Willmar.
The Rox took advantage of some sloppy defense by Mankato — four errors in the first two innings — to gain a 5-0 lead and Rox right-hander Landen Bourassa (2.50 ERA) held the ‘Dogs to one run on one hit over six innings.
Mankato ace left-hander Shane Barringer didn’t enjoy a stellar start as his two throwing errors, along with two hit batters and a pair of walks, ignited the Rox’s early surge. Barringer settled in and pitched scoreless ball over the next four inning before exiting after throwing 110 pitches. He struck out five and walked two in allowing six hits.
“I kind of got ahead of myself and sped up a little too much the first two innings,” Barringer said. “I wasn’t throwing strikes and I wasn’t as composed as I would have hoped to been. I just needed to come out the next inning and wipe the slate clean so I could pitch like I know how to pitch. Emotions were definitely running high with it being my last game of the summer and possibly my MoonDogs’ career.
“I turned the corner early on in the season with the help of the coaches and was able to pitch at a level I hadn’t pitched before. I am going to pitch at that level the rest of my career because now I know I can do it. ... I made some slight mechanical tweeks working with the coaches and figured out what works and what doesn’t”
Mankato (14-20) shook off the sluggish start to score single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to trim the deficit to 5-2. However, the Rox tacked on four runs in their final at-bat to seal the deal.
The MoonDogs first run came when second baseman Michael Curialle walked, stole second and scored on first baseman Dylan Phillips RBI single up the middle.
Left fielder Danny Borgstrom, who collected two of the ‘Dogs’ three hits, reached on an infield single and eventually scored on a passed ball in the sixth before his RBI single in the ninth closed out the scoring.
Andre Graillo pitched two scoreless frames before getting touched for four runs in the ninth. Bourassa fanned four and walked four before Joey Stock worked a perfect inning and Garett Delano gave up one run over two innings.
“We were a little short offensively with guys leaving, and Shane let his emotions get to him a little bit,” MoonDogs’ manager Matt Wollenzin said. “But I really respect the way he regrouped and still made it a good start. The progress he’s made over the last two years in unbelievable, and it has been really fun to watch. We stuck with it and if we could have kept it at 5-2, we might have had a chance in the ninth.”
St. Cloud loaded the bases with two outs in its final at-bat when Kodie Kolden’s bullet glanced off Graillo’s glove and his underhand toss to first sailed high and a trio of runners scored.
“I think we could have scored a few runs early to offset their big innings, but we did pretty well toward the end,” Borgstrom said. “We know we can score runs really quick so five runs isn’t really a big deal to us. ... A lot of us our leaving tomorrow as well so it will be a new-look team in a few days.”
Mankato hosts St. Cloud today at 6:35 p.m. before taking two days off to get ready for the final seven games.
