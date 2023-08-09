With a grueling Northwoods League baseball season ending in three days, a pair of Evansville Purple Aces — second baseman Kip Fougerousse and center fielder Ty Rumsey — reflected on the Mankato MoonDogs’ season before Wednesday’s 11-7 loss to Rochester in front of a season-best crowd of 2,316 at ISG Field.
“My expectations were to get a bunch of at-bats since I didn’t play summer ball last year due to injuries,” said Rumsey, who was hitting .305 with 39 runs scored and 20 RBIs going into Wednesday’s game. “My college coaches wanted me to come here and find success in any way I could. The people here are great, the players and coaches have been great. I don’t have a bad thing to say.
“This was a whole new team coming in so I made friends really quick. Finding ways to adjust to it has been my main thing and just playing freely, not trying to do too much. We’ve had our ups and downs this season, but one thing that has been consistent has been our energy and clubhouse atmosphere. .. We’re all out here trying to get better and improve on our own.”
Rumsey ripped a pair of singles in the loss to the Honkers (32-33, 14-17 in second half) as Mankato (36-29, 17-15) made things interesting after falling behind 10-0 after four innings.
Fougerousse, who entered play with a .311 average, 46 runs scored, seven home runs and 32 RBIs, laced a run-scoring single to close out the MoonDogs’ scoring in the bottom of the ninth.
“We came up here to get better and get our reps in,” Fougerousse said. “We have a great group coming in next year at Evansville, and we’re going to be an experienced team after making a run in this year’s conference tournament. Hopefully, these summer league games will push us over the edge and get us to win that last tournament game and get us into a regional.
“This league is definitely a grind, from a 68-game schedule to all the travel and late nights. A lot of people are actually scared to come up here and do this because of the grind. You just have to embrace it and have fun with it. We’ve faced a lot of good competition here and I’ve played in a lot of cool places that I’ve never been. I’ve met a lot of good people and had a good time with it.”
Mankato manger Danny Kneeland has embraced Fougerousse and Rumsey, along with Purple Aces’ catcher Brendan Hord.
“Ty is very explosive even though he’s a smaller guy,” Kneeland said. “He is a very quick runner and he has a quick bat. He is a very confident player and he has a fantastic personality. We love having him around.
“Kip brings a lot of raw power to the table and has hit some mammoth home runs. He can also play anywhere in the infield and will do a good job so he’s very valuable.”
Rochester took advantage of an error and two walks in the top of the second to grab a 4-0 cushion on Andy Miller’s grand slam to deep left-center field.
After a four-run fourth frame and a two-run fifth pushed the margin to 10-0, the ‘Dogs trimmed the margin after left fielder Asher Bradd smacked a two-run shot over the left-center field fence.
Bradd and right fielder Kai Roberts led a 10-hit attack with two apiece.
Left-hander Jalen Martinez allowed only one run over four innings of relief for the MoonDogs, giving up two hits while walking three and striking out four. In total, Mankato pitching issued 11 walks and hit four batters.
The face off again Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at ISG before the ‘Dogs close out the season with a pair of games at Waterloo.
