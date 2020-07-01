Bob Idso has been a Mankato MoonDogs’ season ticket holder since 2003, usually attending 25 to 30 Northwoods League games every summer.
But for the last five weeks, there have been no games, taking a big chunk of his summertime entertainment.
“It’s local, it’s cheap,” said Idso, 73, a former teacher at Mankato East. “These players are all the best players on their college teams. It’s a great level of baseball. There’s a lot of other stuff I could do that my wife wouldn’t want me to do, but she doesn’t mind me doing this.”
The MoonDogs opened the season on a muggy Wednesday night against the Waterloo Bucks, losing 9-3.
The baseball looked familiar, but the atmosphere was different, with many of the between-inning, on-field promotions cancelled by the pandemic. Normally, more than 1,000 fans would attend the season-opener, creating a festive atmosphere.
“It’s weird, kinda sad,” Idso said. “But it’s good to have baseball back.”
The Northwoods League was supposed to start on May 26, and it’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks since the League was given the green light to play a regional, 40-game schedule.
“Back in April, I think most of us thought there wouldn’t be any season, if we were being honest,” MoonDogs general manager Justin White said. “But it worked out, and we’re happy to be out here.”
The MoonDogs had to sanitize and reconfigure Franklin Rogers Park to meet COVID-19 guidelines, with attendance limited to 250 patrons spread out in all sections of the ballpark. The players have been tested for coronavirus, and the staff had temperature checks before the game.
Reminders for social distancing were everywhere, and staff was constantly wiping down touch points in high-traffic areas.
“We’ve had to do a lot of work to get to this point,” White said. “I’m glad we made it.”
Idso said he remembers when 200 was the size of the crowd 17 years ago, and it was weird having a high-school-sized crowd attending the home opener.
But being at the ballpark is better than splitting wood or reading books at his St. Peter home.
“I haven’t been doing much,” said Idso, having just purchased a pair of MoonDogs can coolers. “It’s nice to have a hot dog and a beer and watch a game. I was ready for this.”
Trevor Camp didn’t get the opportunity to play baseball this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the 13-year-old was at Franklin Rogers Park on Wednesday, getting his baseball fix with his dad Joe.
“I like it a lot,” he said. “It’s really fun.”
The Camps are a host family for a MoonDogs player, and Wednesday’s crowd consisted of host families, season ticket holders and club members.
“It’s nice to sit outside on a nice night and watch baseball,” Joe Camp said.
The MoonDogs return to Mankato for a 5 p.m. game Sunday against Waterloo, though no walk-up tickets are available.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
