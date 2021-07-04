It was nice that local baseball players got to have something last summer, but “18U West” and “18U East/Loyola” just don’t have the same ring as “National” and “American.”
Add in the reduced schedule, no state tournament and lots of restrictions, and the summer tradition that is American Legion baseball just wasn’t the same.
Things are getting back to normal this summer.
“You can see it on the guys’ faces. This is a season that matters,” American Post 11 coach Collin Risting said. “Last year, it was fun to be playing baseball, but it didn’t really mean much. Now we’re back into regular, competitive baseball.”
Prep players have always enjoyed the more laid back environment that comes with the Legion season. There isn’t the daily grind that includes all of the practices, and there usually isn’t as much bad weather.
Winning is still important, but it’s not the only goal. Both Risting and National coach Jamie Mulvihill spoke about the importance of getting younger players involved, as it can be a chance for them to make an impression.
Legion teams also include graduated seniors hoping to play a bit more baseball, as the only requirement to play is to be under 20 years old.
The unique culture allows players at different stages of their respective careers to all have fun on the same field.
“Everybody’s contributing,” Mulvihill said. “We’ve had a somewhat different lineup almost every game just because we’re trying to make sure that we’re getting some playing time in for everyone.”
For National’s Tanner Shumski, it’s about having fun, but the Legion season is also important for him from a recruiting standpoint.
A rising senior at Mankato West, Shumski, a right-handed pitcher, wasn’t able to play in front of many coaches and scouts last summer due to the pandemic.
A Division I prospect, he’s been able to get on a more normal schedule where he’s pitching about every fifth day, and National is able to play in the massive Legion tournaments that it couldn’t last year.
“Last year, you weren’t really able to get in front of the eyes that you needed to. There wasn’t a whole lot of next level coaches coming to games,” Shumski said. “It’s cool to look up in the stands and maybe see a coach or two that comes to watch you play. It’s pretty refreshing to finally have that back.”
For American’s Grant Hermer, the Legion goals are very different.
Hermer, a three-sport star who graduated from Mankato East in 2020, has had a brutal run of luck.
After getting his senior baseball season cancelled, he also got his Legion ball season canceled. To make matters worse, Hermer also wasn’t able to play intramurals as a first-year student at the University of Minnesota, as all of those activities were canceled due to the pandemic.
“It was pretty difficult for me,” Hermer said. “I’ve been growing up with sports all my life. That’s all I knew — baseball field, basketball court or football field. I just had to find a lot of other things to do, especially with COVID going on.”
When Risting reached out to Hermer and asked if he’d be interested in playing Legion baseball this summer, there was no hesitation. Hermer is joined on the American team with fellow 2020 graduates Owen Atherton and Isaac Turner.
The wound from missing his senior season still isn’t healed, but getting to play Legion baseball this summer has helped give Hermer some degree of closure.
“It obviously stinks because I thought we’d be pretty good last year, especially with our senior group,” Hermer said. “But coming back and playing Legion has definitely been fun. ...
“I just want to play baseball.”
