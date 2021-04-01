INDIANAPOLIS — Former Minnesota State offensive lineman Chris Reed is signing a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Thursday.
Reed, an All-American tackle with the Mavericks from 2011-14, spent last season as Carolina’s left guard, starting 14 games. He also played in five games for Miami in 2019.
Reed began his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He played 25 games for Jaguars in three seasons with eight starts.
Reed was also and All-American in track and field and national champion in the shot put.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.