MANKATO -- An experienced quarterback is always a good thing.
But in this shortened season, without the usual preseason practices and scrimmage, a veteran under center is even more valuable.
"He's really able to make some plays off script," East coach Eric Davis said of junior Jacob Eggert. "When you can make plays outside of the Xs and Os, that's so big. And he has a lot of talented players that he can go to."
Eggert completed 12 of 19 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for 38 yards as Mankato East defeated Worthington 39-14 in a season-opening football game Saturday at Wolverton Field.
East took advantage of good field position in the first quarter, cashing in on two short punts.
Eggert needed just two completions to cover 21 yards, with the score coming on an 11-yard toss to Jared Grams for the first score. Nathan Drumm's first PAT made it 7-0 after six minutes.
"The game has really slowed down this year," Eggert said. "We've put in a lot of time and work in the offseason, and it's good to see that work paying off."
On the next possession, East went 25 yards on four plays, with Gus Gartzke carrying from 7 yards for a 13-0 lead.
Worthington got on the board on a 39-yard pass on the first play of the second quarter to make it 13-7, but East had the final score before halftime on a 16-yard pass from Eggert to Tanner Borchardt.
"We have three running backs who are capable of breaking it any time," Eggert said. "We have a handful of receivers who can go up and get it. It's very exciting."
Worthington opened the third quarter with a 78-yard touchdown pass, but on the ensuing kickoff, Gartzke returned it 92 yards to regain the momentum and a 25-14 lead.
A 52-yard pass-and-run from Eggert to Grams set up the Cougars' next score, a 16-yard pass from Eggert to Borchardt that made it 32-14.
Diego Reyes scored the final touchdown on a 43-yard run, giving him 104 yards for the game, to make it 39-14.
Grams ended up with 94 yards on five receptions, and Borchardt had three catches for 37 yards.
"We're a little more balanced this year," Davis said. "We have some good receivers who didn't get the ball tonight. Without having any scrimmages, it's tough to figure out the rotation. This film will be very useful."
Worthington had 194 yards of offense, nearly all in the second half, and minus-20 yards rushing as East dominated the line of scrimmage. East had 226 yards rushing.
The Cougars (1-0) will host Mankato West (1-0) in the annual Jug game at 7 p.m. Friday at Wolverton Field. It's been 14 years since East has claimed the Jug.
"This game means everything," Eggert said. "It's all we've been thinking about since last year."
