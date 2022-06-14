Members of the Mankato West baseball team haven’t talked much about the way last season ended.
After a one-loss regular season last spring, the top-seeded Scarlets fell to Marshall twice in Section 2 play, missing the state tournament despite being the top-ranked team in Class AAA.
When adversity hit in the section tournament this year after another one-loss regular season, there was no panic. Just resolve and a belief that they’d find a way.
“Last year we got a little bit ahead of ourselves,” West’s Tanner Shumski said. “I think that was a really big learning experience for this year. We came in knowing that it’s a new season when you get to those playoffs.”
Entering the seventh inning trailing New Prague 4-0 in the section final, the Scarlets rallied to score five, capped by a three-run, walk-off homer from Louis Magers.
In the semifinals, the Scarlets trailed the Trojans 8-1, before eventually coming back to win 10-8.
The trip to state will be West’s first since 2003. The Scarlets (23-1) will be the top seed in the Class AAA tournament, and will play St. Francis (13-11) in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Chaska.
“We knew we just had to get it done. In one game it was in the seventh, and the other, we had three innings to get it done,” Shumski said. “It’s a huge thing having those seniors that have been in tight games in multiple different sports.”
The Scarlets are good everywhere, but pitching may be their biggest strength.
West has a four-man rotation — Riley Bersaw, Zander Dittbenner, Magers and Shumski.
Shumski leads the team with 43 innings pitched. He has 51 strikeouts and a 1.62 earned-run average. Magers has 61 strikeouts and a 2.03 ERA over 34 1/3 innings, and Dittbenner has posted a 1.51 ERA and 50 strikeouts over 32 1/3 innings. Bersaw has the team’s best ERA at a minuscule 0.92. He’s recorded 44 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings.
Any of them can take the mound at any time, which is a huge advantage when there aren’t many off days, as is the case at playoff time. The state tournament will take place between Tuesday and Friday this week.
“If your starter goes over 75 (pitches) on the first day, you don’t have him available anymore, so we need four guys,” West coach Scott Pick said. “You have an idea, a mindset … this is how we’re going to start, this is who we’re going to go with, things like that — if we could go in a perfect world.
“But you know something’s going to maybe be a hiccup or maybe somebody’s not going to have their stuff right away. … I would take our four guys over anyone.”
Magers has been the team’s biggest power threat offensively, with a team-leading 1.230 OPS and six home runs. Shumski has also had a massive season, with a team-leading .514 batting average and a 1.198 OPS.
West has seven regulars hitting over .300, including Dittbenner (.394), Ryan Haley (.438), Magers (.422), Shumski (.514), Braeden Smook (.303), Avery Stock (.349) and Ryan Ploog (.403).
“It doesn’t really matter where you catch us in the lineup, somebody is going to be on one day,” Shumski said. “We can count on anybody, and everybody has confidence when they step up to that plate.”
Just as they didn’t talk much about the way last season ended, there doesn’t seem to be any need to talk about the goal this week.
Many of these players are seniors who were part of West’s football state championship in the fall. They’re looking to go out on top — again.
“We have one goal and that’s to win a state title,” said Shumski, who was on the football team. “We’re willing to do whatever it takes to get it done.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin
