MANKATO — An opportunistic Jess Eykyn, a fortunate Ava Tibodeau and a solid Anna Rader led the way for the Mankato East girls hockey team Thursday as they held off Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3-2 in the championship game of the Section 1A Tournament at All Seasons Arena.
The win gave the Cougars their third state tournament appearance in the last six years.
"It's unreal," said a smiling Rader. "It hasn't sunk in yet; it just feels weird."
The Cougars had trouble breaking the puck out of their own end to start the game, but adjusted and began applying some pressure.
"They were crashing two forwards high into our zone," East coach Amber Prange said. "Our weakside D was left open and once we started getting her the puck, we did a better job breaking it out."
About two minutes into the game, East's McKenzie Keller skated down the left sideboards, side-stepped a defender and cruised across the front of the net. Her shot was blocked by goalie Janelle Quast but a waiting Eykyn picked up the rebound and popped it in.
At 7:37, Emmy Schulz snapped a shot from the left point that was again stopped by Quast. The ever-present Eykyn was there again to snatch up the rebound and shovel it in for a 2-0 lead.
"I've skated on the same line with Kenzie (Keller) for a long time so I know she's going to make things happen around the net," Eykyn said. "I've learned to always be ready when she has the puck."
In Period 2, LDC finally got on the board. With just under four minutes left in the session, the Dragons' Lydia Schulz raced into the East zone unchallenged, took a shot from the left circle and beat Rader high on the stick side to close the gap to 2-1.
At 10:30 of the third frame, LDC tied the game when Julie Peter lifted a shot from just outside the crease that bounced off a defender and trickled into the net.
Just 40 seconds later, East's Keller threw the puck in front from the right side, which angled off the skate of Thibodeau from point-blank range into the goal for a 3-2 Cougars lead.
"I was in the right place," Thibodeau said. "It felt so good when it went in."
The rest of the period belonged mostly to the Dragons as they buzzed around the East net putting numerous shots on goal. Although LDC outshot East 17-6 in the third period, Rader was up to the task.
"It was nerve-wracking," Rader said. "We took a time out (with 2:51 left) and the coach told us to stay calm and make sure all of their players were covered.
"I took a few deep breaths and that seemed to help. I always play better when I'm calm."
The teams met once during the regular season with East earning a one-goal victory. LDC finished Thursday's game with a 30-28 advantage in shots on goal.
East (21-5) returns to state after two-year absence. The Cougars went in 2019 and in 2017. A combined East-West team went to state for the first time in 1999.
LDC (12-14-1) was denied its second trip to state, having gone previously in 2014.
