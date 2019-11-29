Scott Sandelin doesn’t get to take off his coaching hat and put on his hockey dad one very often.
But on Nov. 6, when the Minnesota Duluth coach and his team had a weekend off, he sat in the stands of the Mankato Civic Center, along with his wife, Wendy, and they watched their son play in a game for Minnesota State.
“It was really nice to have him there, especially with my mom,” said Ryan Sandelin, a Mavericks freshman forward. “They don’t get to do that much.”
This weekend, Scott Sandelin might get to see Ryan play again, but it will be a much different view — from the opposing bench.
Ryan will be returning home, as the No. 1 Mavericks play the No. 8 Bulldogs tonight and Saturday at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. It’s a weekend the Sandelins have been anticipating since Ryan committed to Minnesota State in 2016 when he was a senior at Hermantown High School.
“Once I made my decision to come here, you think about it and think about it,” Ryan said after practice Tuesday. “Then the week’s finally here, and you don’t know what to think. It’s a new experience for both of us, but it’s something we’ve both been looking forward to.”
Ryan has played in eight of the Mavericks’ 12 games and has one goal and one assist.
“Once the puck drops, it will just be another game for both of us,” he said. “He’s going to manage his bench, and I’m going to worry about doing my best to help this team win. At the end of the day, we’ll see who comes out on top.”
Both want to win, of course.
“Once the game starts, it’s the game,” Scott Sandelin said in a phone interview this week. “If he scores, and we win, I’m fine with that.”
The Bulldogs coach said he doesn’t really know what to expect when he sees his son competing against his team.
“It’s exciting. It’s unique. It doesn’t happen very often,” he said. “I’d probably have a better answer after the weekend. I’ll probably find myself wrapped up in the game, but it’s hard to say, never going through it.”
Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said Ryan hasn’t shown any extra emotions or nervousness as he prepared for the upcoming weekend.
“I’ve known Ryan for a long time, previous to recruiting him and now having him as one of our players,” Hastings said. “He worries about how he can get better and what his situation is right now. Once we get up to Duluth, he’s going to be around a lot of friends and family, and that’s great for him. It’s an opportunity for him to reconnect to his roots. And he’s excited about having the opportunity to be in the lineup and trying to impact the hockey game.”
While playing against his dad’s team will be a big part of the weekend, Ryan will have several other connections in the arena, too, both in the stands and under them.
He’s known his dad’s staff for many years, and he’s worked out with UMD players at the facilities there. He’s also had a job at the Amsoil Arena in the summer months and has friends on the ice crew there, too.
In addition, he and Mavericks sophomore defenseman Wyatt Aamodt will be on the opposite bench of three of their old Hermantown teammates, Dylan Samberg, Cole Koepke and Jesse Jacques. The group was part of a high school state championship team in 2016. Sandelin, Samberg and Jacques won another state title in 2017.
“It all just kind of comes full circle almost,” said Ryan, who played two seasons for the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League before joining the Mavericks. “It will be really exciting to see those guys again. You grow up, everybody goes their separate ways … and it’s finally nice to get back on the ice with them or against them. It’s just a special moment. You’ve got to cherish those moments.”
While it might have been tempting to play with some of those friends and for his dad at UMD, Ryan said carving out his own path was important.
“His job is hard enough as it is,” he said of his dad. “He doesn’t need an extra layer; I don’t need an extra layer. College hockey is hard enough as it is as a freshman, trying to come in and get acclimated. ... That’s just a whole other element that neither of us really needed. Once I kind of settled down and thought about it, it just made sense for both of us, and I’m just really happy about where I am now.”
Ryan said the weekend has been circled on his and his family’s calendar for awhile, but it’s also been circled on his MSU teammates’ calendar, with UMD being an in-state rival as well as the two-time defending national champion.
“A perfect weekend is two wins, maybe I pot a couple (goals),” he said with a laugh after being told what his dad said about him scoring but the Bulldogs winning. “No, an ideal weekend is coming out of there with two wins regardless of individual performance.
“It will just be really special to be home and have my dad on the other side and have friends and family in town.”
Follow Shane Frederick on Twitter @puckato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.