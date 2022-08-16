It doesn’t matter where he is, if he’s coaching or working as activities director, Rob Carpentier gets excited when it comes to that special Monday in the middle of August.
“I love it,” the new activities director at Mankato Loyola said. “Watching the kids come back, the campus just comes alive.”
Practice for all the fall high-school sports began Monday, with athletes in cross country, football, soccer, girls swimming, girls tennis and volleyball. Some teams have been getting together all summer for athlete-led workouts, while others have gone to camps or played in leagues.
Carpentier was hired about six weeks ago. He replaced John Landkamer, who is now the high-school principal at Loyola. Carpentier also will be the girls soccer head coach, but on Monday, he had to make sure all of the Loyola athletes were properly registered and had completed the necessary paperwork.
“There’s a rich tradition here,” he said. “The alumni cares deeply about the school, and there’s pride with students and family being up here on the hill.”
Carpentier appreciates Loyola’s facilities, coming from a school that didn’t have much. He most recently served as activities director at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Minneapolis.
“The only thing different today is that I’m in a different spot,” Carpentier said.
Carpentier will coach the Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia girls soccer team, hoping to build the numbers. Last season there were three girls from Loyola in the co-op. This season there will be seven.
“The big thing is to get them interested to play up here and then keep them here,” he said.
He’s still getting to know the school and community, but he likes what he sees so far.
“I love what I do and I have every day since I became an educator,” Carpentier said.
At Mankato East, the football team held two practices Monday. The Cougars were 6-2 last season, and nearly upset Mankato West in the final regular-season game before losing the playoff opener.
“I think the program is in a great place,” senior linebacker Brian Thilges said. “We lost a lot of good players, but we have a lot of good players ready to step in. We should have a solid team. It will be fun to see how it goes.”
Thilges said many of the players have been getting together three times per week during the summer, working on strength and speed. He thought he could see the difference already in the first practice.
“A lot of the guys showed up this summer and got better,” Thilges said. “I love all my teammates, and we’re all excited for the chance to win as many games as we can.”
Mankato West senior Nicole Swanson was gone for most of the summer, working as a counselor at a Christian camp in northern Minnesota, so she was excited to see all of her cross country teammates at Monday morning’s run.
It felt a little like the first day of school.
“It’s good to be back with the team,” she said. “It was a good practice.”
Swanson qualified for the state meet last season, and she’d like to see the team get there this season. West was third in the section last season, with the top two advancing to the state meet.
“All the girls look really good and have been working hard,” Swanson said. “I think it’s exciting to see how we’re going to do.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.