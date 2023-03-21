MAPLETON — Maple River had just four days to prepare for the boys basketball state tournament. Good thing it’s a familiar opponent.
“We know (Minnehaha Academy has) a lot of talented players because we’ve played them,” Maple River coach Chad Ostermann said. “When you get to this point, every team has a lot of good players. I’m excited to see what we can do.”
The Eagles (29-2) were seeded No. 4 and will face No. 5 Minnehaha Academy (21-8) in the Class AAA quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Target Center. Maple River defeated Minnehaha Academy 68-63 in the second game of the season at Mapleton.
“It helps to play someone you’ve already played,” senior forward Will Sellers said. “We know we just have to do our jobs.”
Maple River has a strong history for boys basketball, with eight section championships and a state championship in 1993. Last Friday’s victory over Minnesota Valley Lutheran in the Section 2AA championship was the 700th victory in program history.
The Eagles have won 17 consecutive games and 26 of the last 27 over two seasons. Maple River is 73-9 in the last three seasons but hasn’t played in the state tournament since 2016. Maple River needs one more victory to set a team record for wins in a season.
“It’s always our goal to get to the state tournament,” Sellers said. “The way last year ended was disappointing, but we really trust each other, we’ve put in the work every day, and we’re trying to get better.”
Maple River is averaging 67.4 points and allowing 44.6 points.
“We’ve played a lot of different teams, and we’ve played a tough schedule,” Ostermann said. “To get 29 wins with our schedule is tremendous.”
Maple River has been led by 6-foot-7 senior post Hayden Niebuhr, who is averaging 18.5 points and 9.9 rebounds, while shooting 60.2% from the field. He’s blocked 43 shots. He set a team record with 49 points in a game in December.
“Hayden has really expanded his game; his skill level is amazing for a 6-7 kid,” Ostermann said.
Senior point guard Mason Schirmer is averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.7 steals. He has scored 1,362 points in his career, and he ranks first in program history with 658 assists, 371 steals and 138 games played.
“He’s been one of the best guards in our area for the last three years,” Ostermann said. “He’s a little bit different kind of point guard. He’s one of the best defensive guards I’ve ever coached, and he’s our catalyst on offense. He can affect the game by scoring, and he can affect the game when he doesn’t score. I trust him to make decisions on the run.”
Junior guard Aaron Pawlitschek, who averages 11.6 points, leads the team with 52 3-pointers, and Sellers, who has 1,032 points in his career, is second with 48. Sellers is also averaging 5.5 rebounds.
Ostermann said that going to the state tournament is a proper reward for this team, which has been close the last three years.
“No. 1, you have to enjoy it,” he said. “There’s a lot of different events and distractions, and you have to maintain your focus on the game. But you also have to have fun. I expect a highly competitive game.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.