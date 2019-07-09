FARIBAULT — Owen Atherton singled and drove in two runs but it wasn’t enough as Faribault defeated Mankato American Post 11 4-3 in a Legion baseball game on Tuesday.
Grant Hermer, Logan Hermer and Isaac Turner had the other hits for Mankato. Turner also drove in a run.
Colby Olson took the complete-game loss, giving up four runs on four hits and striking out three.
Mankato American (13-7) begins play in the Gopher Classic Friday in Collegeville with a 4:30 p.m. game against the Rochester A’s and a 7 p.m. game against Monticello.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.