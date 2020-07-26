To play football or not ... that’s a decision for next week.
This weekend, hundreds of high school football players who wish to someday play college football were on the field, trying to impress the coaches at Minnesota State.
“It’s been condensed, but we’re getting everything we need to make evaluations,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “We’re getting the numbers and we’re getting a chance to watch them compete. I don’t know what kind of high school season these kids are going to get, but this is a good chance for them to showcase their skills.”
There’s still no guarantee that colleges or high school will be allowed to play football this fall, but on this hot, sticky day on the Minnesota State recreational fields, there were athletes running, jumping, passing and catching, kinda like old times.
“It’s nice to get out here and do football stuff,” said Eddie Saidat Jr., a tight end who came up from Waukee, Iowa, to participate in Minnesota State’s prospects camp. “I’ve been doing some captains’ practice with my teammates, and last month, we could start working with the coaches and lifting weights as a team. It’s been nice.”
Minnesota State is hosting its annual football camp this weekend, with about 350 athletes taking part in one of the six 2 1/2 hour sessions over three days. When these workouts are wrapped Sunday afternoon, some of the players will receive scholarship offers, while others will be evaluated further.
There were some changes to the camp to meet restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The players and coaches are wearing masks and players were staying six feet apart. Players would normally wear helmets and shoulder pads during drills, but there is no “normal” this summer.
All Division I programs had to cancel prospect camps this summer, allowing Minnesota State to invite top-level players to campus.
“We’re trying to keep guys in small groups,” Hoffner said. “We can have 23, but we’re trying to keep the groups around a dozen. That allows for some specialization, and we’re able to give a little more individual attention.”
This is the only camp that Saidat is attending, even though he’s already gotten scholarship offers from Minnesota State, Bemidji State and Sioux Falls, as well as some Division II programs in Iowa. He’s hopeful that the season will be allowed in Iowa.
“Everybody wants to have their senior, junior, even sophomore, year,” he said. “Football is important to me; it’s what I love to do. Football is fun.”
Eli Olson, who will be a senior at Mankato East, also received an offer from Minnesota State following his workout this weekend. He’s also received offers from Minnesota Duluth, Concordia-St. Paul, Upper Iowa and St. John’s.
“I’m keeping my options open,” Olson said. “I might hit a couple more camps and check out some other programs. I’d like to wait to see what the Division I (programs) are doing; it’s been my dream to play Division I.
“I’m looking for a good program, with a good culture, guys grinding and doing the right things. Looking for coaches that can be mentors, not just about football but about life.”
Olson has been working out with East teammates, lifting weights and running. He said he improved his speed and agility numbers at the Minnesota State camp, showing the offseason work is paying off.
Now, he has to wait to see if football will be allowed in Minnesota this fall, with a decision likely coming this week.
“It would be awesome if there’s football,” he said. “I think everyone has been looking for something positive after having no sports for four, five months. Football would be a great way to bring everybody together. This is the best offseason we’ve had (at East), and it would be nice to see it pay off in the fall.”
