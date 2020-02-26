MANKATO -- As a true freshman, Kristi Fett didn't have a huge impact on the Minnesota State women's basketball team.
The 6-foot-5 post averaged 13 minutes of playing time, providing 5.5 points and 4.3 rebounds, but she gained valuable experience, learning how to play college basketball.
"The biggest thing was to play college basketball, you had to be strong and confident," Fett said. "We talk about controlling what you can control, and you can control how you react to making mistakes."
Fett scored 20 points, just two off of her season-high, as Minnesota State defeated Minnesota Crookston 87-54 in the opening round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball tournament Wednesday at Bresnan Arena.
Fett was the focus early as some of the Mavericks' scoring options couldn't find the range. Fett established herself inside, scoring eight points as the Mavericks went ahead 14-6 after six minutes.
"Sometimes, the transition to college basketball, especially the post players, is tough, trying to figure out how you fit in," Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. "She had to learn how to play in our fullcourt style, and we had to learn how to play with a 6-5 post."
The lead slipped to four in the final minute, but Joey Batt drove through the defense for a basket that gave Minnesota State a 20-14 lead after the first quarter.
The lead shrank to one in the second quarter, but Minnesota State went on an 11-0 run to make it 42-28. Fett had a pair of post baskets, and Kirstin Klitzke had two free throws and a three-point play to fuel the run.
Leaving nothing to chance, the Mavericks started the third quarter with a 17-2 burst, and the rest of game was played with few nerves.
"We're not taking anything for granted," Thiesse said. "Two years ago, when we made it to the (tournament quarterfinals), we were the team coming off an upset and facing the top seed," Thiesse said. "Our expectations have changed completely since then. We're going there to take care of business."
Fett made 9 of 11 shots from the field, all within a couple of feet from the basket. Klitzke scored 12 points, with Joey Batt adding 11 points and Taylor Drost with 10. The Mavericks made 23 of 24 free throws.
The Mavericks (17-10), the No. 2 seed in the South Division, advance to the tournament quarterfinals against Mary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at The Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
"I don't know what to expect," Fett said. "I think it's going to be an amazing atmosphere. The big gym, the big tournament ... this is something we've all worked hard for all year."
