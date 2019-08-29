ST. CLAIR — For senior lineman Kahlan Benning and his St. Clair/Mankato Loyola teammates, last year’s inaugural season exceeded most expectations and built a solid foundation heading into 2019.
“Last year, we didn’t really know each other, but we became best friends and made it work,” said Benning, an All-Mid Southeast District selection and team defensive MVP. “Once again, I really like how we’re coming together as brothers this year. A lot of people got in the weight room and gained some weight this summer so we’re looking good with our size.”
Benning anchored an offensive line that helped to generate 271.9 yards rushing and 27.4 points per game a year ago.
He also was a terror on the defense, totaling a team-best 77 tackles with one interception, four sacks, seven tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
“We look to Kahlan for strong leadership,” Spartans’ coach Dustin Bosshart said. “He’s a fierce player defensively, and offensively, he’s nasty when we pull him at guard. He’s a north-south kind of kid who plays downhill and has a nose for the ball. He knows how to find the ball carrier, and one of his strengths is his intelligence. Kahlan really knows the game of football and is able to put himself in the right place by understanding other team’s tendencies. ... He plays so hard that sometimes he gets tired so he has to be able to fight through those moments.”
The Spartans carved out an 8-2 record last season behind a rugged ground game and stingy defense. This year, the Spartans must replace talented running backs Noah Schruin and Gage Baker while also looking to make more plays through the air behind senior quarterback Ben Ellingworth, who rushed for 566 yards and seven touchdowns despite playing only six games.
“Our game plan this year will still be to pound the ball down people’s throats,” Benning said. “Our O line came back strong again this year, and even though we might lack a little, we’ll be strong with Andrew Kors and Isaiah Ewert running the ball. We just need to stick together and work as a team to win games. We’re going to be a really fast defense. ... We’re going to be flying like hawks.”
While Ellingworth connected on just 19 of 46 passes for 284 yards, he did toss seven touchdown passes, including seven to senior Mathew Helget and three to junior Will Hoosline. Helget, who like Ellingworth was an all-district selection, led the Spartans with 13 receptions for 249 yards for 19.1 yards per catch. Helget was also in on 23 tackles.
“Ben is a playmaker, and he’s the general on the offensive side of the ball,” Bosshart said. “He can make plays with his legs, and we hope to make a few more plays through the air this year. We have some quality receivers he can utilize so we shouldn’t have to rely so much on our running backs. Ewert is more than capable and is a hard-nosed kid who loves the game.
“We felt that we were very successful last year and not just in wins and losses. We’re talking our success is measured by the memories are kids make together. Our record was great, but it’s the chemistry and what the kids did that you don’t see on the field. It’s just fun watching kids grow up and become young adults.”
Ewert is also a force at linebacker, notching 37 tackles, three sacks and seven tackles for loss. Kors will make the move from center to fullback and also play linebacker.
Senior tackle/nose guard Dawson Davito and senior tackle/defensive end Mathew Karst add plenty of experience with Davito totaling 47 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and three sacks, and Karst chipping in 30 tackles.
Juniors Kaleb Sorenson and John Lynch are battling at center position while two more seniors — wide receiver/defensive back Chase Baker and versatile Garrigan Morgan — will see plenty of action. Other juniors expected to contribute include are Dylan Thompson, Logan Marzinske, Joey Nicolai and Sam Orcutt.
The Spartans open their season Friday at Medford.
