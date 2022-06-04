MANKATO — Maple River's Ethan Fischer was hoping to finish the job last spring.
After taking second in the discus at the Class A state track and field meet as a freshman in 2019, he entered the 2021 meet seeded-second at 179-feet-8, firmly in state-title contention.
The state meet went all wrong, with Fischer eventually finishing fifth with a mark of 161-0.
"I think I just got overwhelmed. There was a kid who was supposed to be ranked sixth (that) came out and threw a PR of (175-7)," Fischer said. "I threw after him and I was just trying to throw it too hard and not just doing my natural thing.
"I'm just glad I have one more year."
Fischer was all business at the Section 2A meet Saturday at Todnem Field, cruising to an easy victory with a top heave of 177-7, despite some tough throwing conditions.
"It was rainy so the circle was a bit damp yet. Hard for the first turning point," Fischer said. "I slipped on my last throw a little bit … overall the conditions weren't great today."
It's been a banner year for Fischer in all his sports.
His Eagles made it to the state semifinals in football, and he played in the section championship in basketball.
On May 21 at the true team state meet, he got a personal record in the discus with a massive toss of 182-9. Since then he's backed it up with a mark of 181-9. His PR ranked second in the state among all classes heading into Saturday.
Fischer will likely enter next week's state meet as the top seed in the discus.
"Only one kid gets to (win) each year for every event," Fischer said. "That's the goal. Hopefully I can get that done next week."
Many distance runners find the sport on their own.
As the granddaughter of Minnesota State Hall of Fame cross country and track coach Mark Schuck, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial-Nicollet's Grace Moeller grew up around it.
"I was kind of born into it," Moeller said with a laugh. "I dabbled in a couple other sports and it didn't really click. Seventh grade year, running finally clicked for me. I love it. I love getting out on the open road and getting miles in."
Moeller cruised to a victory in the 1600-meter run (5:32.91), and also qualified for state in the 3200 run, placing second with a time of 11:27.
Running has been more than just a sport for Moeller.
When COVID-19 canceled her sophomore track season in 2020, her daily run was the one thing that could be counted on at a time when all normalcy was being stripped away. Between April and September of 2020, Moeller logged a staggering 650 miles.
"I would get up in the morning, and the first thing I would do is I'd make a little breakfast and then I'd go for my run," Moeller said. "It was almost like meditation for me. I was able to breathe and reset and focus for what I needed to do that day.
"It helped me so much with school, it helped me so much athletically."
Those miles paid off her junior year, as she took 27th at the 2020 Class A cross country meet, and 10th in the 1600 in the Class A track meet at 5:22.
She took 27th again at the state cross country meet in 2021, and is hoping to go out with a bang at her final state track meet.
Earlier this spring, Moeller ran a personal best of 5:13 in the 1600.
The top nine finishers in each event get medals at the state meet, so Moeller missed it by just one spot in the 1600 last season.
"I really want to come home with a medal my senior year," Moeller said. "That's the big goal."
Other qualifiers
Boys
The top two qualifiers and top two relays in each event qualify for state.
Le Sueur-Henderson's Dylan Novak won the 100 (11.10), 200 (22.76) and finished second in the 300 hurdles (40.27).
LCWM-Nicollet's Brady Havemeier took third in the 100 (11.23), qualifying via the state standard. He finished second in the 200 (23.01).
Minnesota Valley Lutheran's Sam Blomberg won the 110 hurdles at 15.17, and qualified via the standard in the 300 hurdles (40.65).
St. James' Ryan Pierson won the 3200 (10:08). The Saints' Noah Anderson finished second in the 400 (51.94), and Anthony Sletta won the long jump at 20-4. Gavin Firchau placed second in the triple jump (41-1).
Sibley East's Joseph Ballalatak won the 800 (2:02.51), while Sibley's Zach Halverson finished second in the long jump (19-11).
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton's Jack Cahill won the pole vault (12-3), and Maple River's Cole Stencel took second in the 1600 (4:32).
LCWM-Nicollet's Miles Flack took second in the 110 hurdles at 15.32, and won the 300 hurdles (39.74). Mankato Loyola/Cleveland's Simon Morgan (15.47) and Maple River's Will Trio (15.89) took third and fourth in the 110 hurdles, respectively, with each qualifying via the standard.
St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran's Aaron Casto was second in the high jump (5-11), and Thomas Loeffler was second in the shot put (48-11).
Mankato Loyola/Cleveland's Aidan Gravelle won the 100 (16.12), 200 (29.73) and 1600 (4:15) wheelchair races. He also won the discus wheelchair (49-2).
Maple River's 4x200 won at 1:33, and the 4x100 was second (45.92).
In the 4x400, LWCM-Nicollet won at 3:32, and Sibley East was second with a time of 3:37.
Sibley East took second in the 4x800 (8:23).
Girls
Blue Earth Area's Eloise Blair won the 100 hurdles (16.60), and Maple River's Lauren Mutschler won the pole vault at 10-7.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton's Lilly Strauss took second in the 100 (13.43) and the long jump (15-5).
MVL's Mia Johnson was second in the 300 hurdles (48.72), and the Chargers' 4x200 relay took second at 1:52.
Le Sueur-Henderson's Emily Sullivan won the 100 (31.50) and 200 (1:03.54) wheelchair races. She also won the wheelchair shot put at 14-11.
Mankato Loyola/Cleveland's Savannah Meyer took second in the 1600 (5:34). The Crusaders' Kylie Kolars won the high jump (5-1).
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva's Quinn VanMaldeghem won the 800 run (2:27), and Sibley East's Ruby Ballalatak was second at 2:30.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown's Madison Zimbrich took second in the 200 (27.30). The Bucs' Addison Condon won the long jump (15-10).
LCWM-Nicollet's Emily Lorentz finished second in both the discus (117-1) and shot put (38-1).
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown's 4x100 meter relay won (52.23), and Minnesota Valley Lutheran's team was second (52.96).
In the 4x400, LCWM-Nicollet won (4:19), and JWP was second at 4:21.
The Class A meet is Thursday and Friday at St. Michael-Albertville.
