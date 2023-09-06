The Minnesota State hockey program looks quite a bit different ahead of 2023-24 than it has in previous seasons.
There’s a completely new coaching staff and the top-nine leading scorers from last season are gone.
One thing that doesn’t appear to be changing is the fan support.
“I kind of thought maybe last year, coming off a national-championship appearance, would be kind of tough to beat,” MSU senior associate athletic director Scott Nelsen said. “I think everybody is excited about the new and seeing what this team can do.”
MSU’s “five-game pack” promotion set a record with 201 sales before closing Monday. The deal includes one ticket to five MSU home games: St. Cloud State (Oct. 13), Michigan Tech (Nov. 25), St. Thomas (Dec. 8), Northern Michigan (Jan. 26) and Lake Superior State (Feb. 24).
The promotion also comes with a $10 food and beverage voucher for each game, as well as deals at Kwik Trip. The total cost is $110, but Nelsen said the package is valued at $213.
“We’ll run some promotions around Black Friday,” Nelsen said. “For the most part, this is probably our marquee promotion that we have for men’s hockey.”
The previous record for the deal, which has been running for four years, was set last offseason at 184. In 2019-20, it was at 137.
Fan support has been strong for the men’s hockey program in recent years, especially coming off back-to-back trips to the Frozen Four in 2021 and 2022.
Continuing to get that support despite the significant changes makes it even more impressive. Nelsen said season-ticket sales are continuing to hold strong.
The hope is to get the people who buy the five-game pack in the building even more often.
“It’s been busy with our season-ticket processor. I would imagine, we are, if not where we were at last year, maybe a tick or two above,” Nelsen said. “Our hope with the five-game pack is to eventually convert those fans into season-ticket holders.”
