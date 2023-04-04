Minnesota State was dealt a tough blow Thursday when Mike Hastings resigned as head coach of the men’s hockey program and took the same position at Wisconsin.
A more surprising development happened Sunday night, when the school announced associate head coach Todd Knott, the clear heir apparent, had declined an opportunity to become the team’s next head coach.
The search for the fourth head coach in program history must now quickly move forward, as time isn’t a luxury in the transfer-portal era.
Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman told The Free Press on Sunday night that he had already received significant outside interest in the position.
“There’s intense interest. There are people who see the opportunity at Minnesota State ... and feel that it’s a program that’s resourced to win championships,” Buisman said.
The school hasn’t released the names of any outside candidates at this point in the search, but here are some potential candidates who may be good fits:
Jason Herter, Western Michigan associate head coach: Western Michigan head coach Pat Ferschweiler, a Rochester native, might be the dream hire, but it’s hard to see him leaving the Broncos after two great seasons at the helm of that program. He’s a Western Michigan alum and just signed a contract extension last September.
Herter, 52, could be a great fit. He’s spent the last two seasons with Ferschweiler at Western, but was on Scott Sandelin’s staff at Minnesota Duluth for nine seasons prior to that from 2011-2020. He helped build UMD’s national championship teams in 2018 and 2019, and was promoted to associate head coach his last two seasons with the program. It’s believed he still owns property in the Hermantown area.
Jared DeMichiel, Michigan State associate head coach: DeMichiel, 37, isn’t as experienced as most potential candidates, but he’s a rising star in the coaching ranks. The 2022-23 season, his first at Michigan State, was the program’s first .500 or better campaign since 2014-15. He spent the previous six seasons (2016-2022) on staff at Massachusetts, including the last three as associate head coach (2019-2022).
The Minutemen fell to Herter and UMD in the 2019 national championship game, but topped St. Cloud State to win the national title in 2021.
Luke Strand, Ohio State assistant coach: Strand just completed his first season on staff with the Buckeyes, but he’s got a lot of experience coaching big-time hockey in the Midwest. He’s had two stints as head coach of the United States Hockey League’s Sioux City Musketeers (2009-2011, 2017-2022), and was also the team’s general manager in the 2013-14 season.
He’s been the bench boss for the USHL’s Madison Capitols (2014-15), the associate head coach at Wisconsin (2015-16) and an assistant coach in the American Hockey League. Strand and current MSU goaltender Alex Tracy helped Sioux City win the USHL’s Clark Cup in 2022.
Erik Largen, Alaska head coach: Largen, 36, has spent the last five years as the head coach at Alaska. The Nanooks are coming off an incredible season, nearly making the NCAA Tournament via an at-large bid while playing a difficult independent schedule. Largen played college hockey at Alaska and is from Fairbanks, Alaska, but MSU may be an appealing enough job to pry him from his home state.
Tavis MacMillan, Denver assistant coach: MacMillan, like Largen, also played at Alaska and was the Nanooks head coach for three seasons (2004-2007). He spent the following eight years as an NHL scout, and has now been an assistant with Denver since 2015. The Pioneers have won two national championships with MacMillan, 52, on the bench, including a 5-1 win over the Mavericks in 2022.
