The No. 3 Mavericks (26-4-2, 20-3-1 in WCHA) wrap up their regular-season home schedule with a series against the Chargers (2-22-6, 2-16-6). The teams played at Huntsville Oct. 25-26 with Minnesota State winning 5-1 and 4-1. The Mavericks have won 12 straight games against the Chargers. Minnesota State was idle last weekend, following a home sweep of Northern Michigan. Huntsville picked up one conference point at Lake Superior State last week, tying and losing.
The 5-hole
Five things to know about the matchup:
1. Marc him down: After missing seven games with a lower-body injury suffered Jan. 17 at Bowling Green, Minnesota State’s leading scorer Marc Michaelis (16-17—33) has been cleared to play and is expected to be in the lineup tonight. Prior to going out of the lineup, Michaelis was on a tear, scoring six goals and 11 points in his previous six games and seven points in his last three games. He still ranks second in the WCHA in scoring in overall games.
2. MacNaughton in sight: Minnesota State could clinch a WCHA championship this weekend with a pair of wins and some help from Alaska Anchorage, which is hosting second-place Bemidji State. The Mavericks have a five-point lead over the Beavers, whom they’ll play next week at Bemidji. Huntsville is rooting for Bemidji State, though. Although they’re in 10th place, they’re seven points out of the league’s eighth and final playoff spot.
3. By the numbers: Minnesota State ranks first in the WCHA in offense (3.69 goals per game), defense (1.53) and power play (26.4%) and is second in penalty kill (90.6%). Sophomore Dryden McKay (.939, 1.37) is the top goaltender in the conference, and freshman forward Lucas Sowder (4-19—23), who also is expected to be back in the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury, is the league’s top-scoring rookie.
4. ’Bama getting better: The Chargers have gotten WCHA points in each of their last four series, including a Feb. 1 win over Michigan Tech at Huntsville. Last Friday at Lake Superior State, the Chargers and Lakers played to a 0-0 tie before the home team won in a five-round shootout. Huntsville junior goaltender Mark Sinclair (.899, 2.58) made 43 saves in the game, while his team was blanked on 23 shots. UAH scored a season-high six goals in a tie at home against Alaska on Feb. 7.
5. Scouting the Chargers: Freshman forward Josh Latta (7-10—17) leads Alabama Huntsville in goals, assists and points. He ranks seventh in the WCHA among rookie scorers. He’s followed by junior Christian Rajic (6-8—14), sophomore Jack Jeffers (6-6—12) and senior Austin Beaulieu (5-7—12), who has played in 130 career games. The Chargers are averaging 1.77 goals per game, last in the WCHA. Their power play has struggled, clicking at just 7.1%.
Around the rinks
Minnesota State women: The Mavericks (11-16-6, 4-14-4) close out their regular season with a series at No. 3 Minnesota (23-5-3, 15-5-2). Minnesota State is looking for its first win against the Gophers since the 2006-07 season, going winless in the last 57 meetings, losing the last 46 games. Minnesota State will finish sixth in the WCHA no matter what happens this weekend and will travel to Minnesota Duluth or Ohio State for the first round of the conference tournament next week. Leading scorer Anna Wilgren (5-18—23), a sophomore defender, is already MSU’s top-scoring player since Nicole Germaine had 24 points in 2013-14.
Gustavus men: The Gusties (10-10-3, 6-6-2 in MIAC) play Bethel (6-13-4, 5-5-4) home and home to close out the regular season, playing their final home game of the season at 7:05 p.m. today at the Don Roberts Ice Rink. The Gusties are still in the hunt to make the five-team MIAC tournament. They control their own destiny, currently sitting in a tie for fourth place with St. Thomas, but they’re just two points ahead of this weekend’s opponent, as well as St. Mary’s.
Gustavus women: The No. 4 Gusties (18-3-2, 13-1-2 in MIAC) can clinch the MIAC championship with a pair of wins against Bethel (8-13-2, 6-8-2) in the final regular-season series. They play on the road today and at St. Peter at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Gusties have a one-point lead over Hamline, which plays St. Catherine. Bethel has incentive, too, as it can clinch the conference’s fifth and final playoff berth. The Royals have a two-point lead over St. Mary’s and St. Catherine.
