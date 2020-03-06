Six days after celebrating a third straight MacNaughton Cup championship, the No. 3 Mavericks (29-5-2, 23-4-1 in WCHA) will set out to win another Sauer Trophy as they open the WCHA playoffs with a best-of-three, first-round series against Alaska Anchorage (4-23-7, 4-18-6).
“It’s a new season,” senior defenseman Edwin Hookenson said. “It was nice to win that championship last weekend, but you gotta turn the page pretty quick.”
Minnesota State went 3-0-1 against the Seawolves during the regular season, including a 7-1 and 3-0 sweep at Mankato on Nov. 22-23 and a win and tie (with a 3-on-3 overtime win) on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at Anchorage.
This weekend’s other matchups include: Lake Superior State at Bemidji State, Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan and Bowling Green at Alaska.
Five things to know about the matchup:
1. Hobey Boys: The first round of fan voting for the Hobey Baker Award ends at midnight Monday, and Minnesota State’s top two players are candidates. Senior center Marc Michaelis (19-20—39) and sophomore goaltender Dryden McKay (.943, 1.30) are among the more than 75 nominees for the honor of top men’s college hockey player in the country. Fans can vote at hobeybaker.com/vote. Minnesota State has had just one player make the Hobey Top 10 in its history, and that was C.J. Suess in 2018.
2. Balanced attack: Minnesota State has 10 players with at least 20 points this season. Michaelis leads the way, and his 39 points are tied for seventh in the nation. Next on MSU’s list are senior forwards Parker Tuomie (13-21—34) and Charlie Gerard (13-15—28) and freshman forwards Lucas Sowder (6-21—27) and Nathan Smith (7-17—24). Five players have at least 10 goals, including junior Reggie Lutz (11-9—20) and senior Nick Rivera (10-3—13).
3. First blood: Minnesota State scored first in 28 of 36 regular-season games and went 26-1-1 when doing so. When they haven’t scored first, the Mavericks went 3-4-1. “Make sure we’re on point when the puck drops ... and not create the other team’s offense,” coach Mike Hastings said when asked about his team’s good starts. MSU has outscored opponents 34-15 in first periods, 45-18 in seconds and 61-19 in thirds. The Mavericks are 27-0-0 when leading after two periods.
4. Welcome back: Alaska Anchorage hasn’t won since Jan. 17, going 0-9-4 since then with one 3-on-3 overtime victory and three 3-on-3 losses, but it accumulated enough points to get into the WCHA playoffs for the first time since 2014 when it won at rival Alaska in three games to advance to the Final Five. The Seawolves and Mavericks have met once in the playoffs, in 2000 in Mankato when MSU was in its first season in the conference. The Mavericks swept that series, 2-1 in overtime and 3-2.
5. Scouting the Seawolves: Anchorage is led in scoring by senior Luc Brown (7-12—19), who put up seven points in February, including a goal against Minnesota State on Feb. 1. He’s followed by freshman forwards Rylee St. Onge (8-9—17) and Nick Wicks (7-9—16) and senior defenseman Tomi Hiekkavirta (2-13—15). Another rookie, Alex Frye (9-4—13), is the Seawolves’ top goal scorer. Junior Kris Carlson (.906, 3.06) has played most of the minutes in goal, although freshman Brandon Perrone has started the last three games.
Gustavus women: The No. 4 Gusties (21-3-2) will host No. 10 Augsburg (21-5-0) for the MIAC playoff championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Don Roberts Ice Rink. Gustavus last played in the conference title game in 2018, losing to Hamline. Its last playoff championship came in 2013. The Gusties are on an eight-game winning streak and have allowed just one goal in their last four games. Meanwhile, Augsburg has won 11 in a row. The Gusties swept the Auggies 4-2 and 1-0 back on Nov. 22-23, and Augsburg has lost just twice since.
