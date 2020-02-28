The No. 2 Mavericks (28-4-2, 22-3-1 in WCHA) wrap up the regular season on the road with a series against the No. 11 Beavers (19-8-5, 19-4-3). Minnesota State is 2-1-0 against Bemidji State this season and 20-8-2 against its longtime rival since the Beavers joined the WCHA in 2010. The Mavericks lead the all-time series 59-57-20.
The 5-hole
Five things to know about the matchup:
1. League leaders: Despite missing seven games, Mavericks senior center Marc Michaelis (19-19—38) is currently tied with Northern Michigan’s Griffin Loughran for the WCHA scoring lead with 30 points in conference play. They’re two points ahead of Bemidji State senior Adam Brady (17-14—31). The WCHA goaltending champion is determined by goals-against average in league play, and MSU’s Dryden McKay (.942, 1.28) is at 1.15, while BSU’s Zach Driscoll (.936, 1.63) is just behind him at 1.47.
2. Dally’s rally: Minnesota State junior forward Dallas Gerads (6-16—22) has scored at least a point in eight straight games, racking up four goals and five assists over that stretch. Gerads has reached a career high in points, surpassing his sophomore-season total of 21, and ranks third on the team among forwards with a plus-minus of plus-17. Michaelis is the top forward at plus-19, and junior defenseman Connor Mackey leads the team at plus-23.
3. Up the charts: Senior Ian Scheid (2-18—20) needs two points to become MSU’s top-scoring defenseman in the Division I era. At 95 career points, he’s one behind Kurt Davis (2007-11) and Zach Palmquist (2011-15). Scheid is fifth overall. Mike Weinkauf (1977-81) is the Mavericks’ all-time leader at 125 points. Scheid is also 20th on the DI overall scoring list. Michaelis is third with 156 points, and Parker Tuomie (13-20—33) is sixth with 128.
4. Mankato connections: The Minnesota State-Bemidji State rivalry dates back to 1974, and connections between the schools over the years have included Beavers coach Tom Serratore, who played two seasons at then-Mankato State before transferring to Bemidji State in the mid-1980s. The current BSU team includes freshman defenseman Will Zmolek (0-7—7), brother of Mavericks junior D Riese Zmolek, and another rookie D-man, Kyle Looft (0-2—2), a Mankato native and Mankato West alumnus.
5. Scouting the Beavers: Bemidji State has two 30-point scorers in Brady and sophomore forward Owen Sillinger (12-18—30), with junior Aaron Miller (12-15—27) approaching the milestone. Brady is one of three seniors on the roster, along with defenseman Tommy Muck (4-14—18) and forward Hampus Sjodahl (3-8—11). The Beavers rank second in the WCHA behind MSU in scoring offense (4.00-3.34) and defense (1.44-1.88), as well as power play (26.9%-25.5%) and penalty kill (91.0%-90.0%).
Around the rinks
Minnesota State women: The Mavericks (11-18-6, 4-16-4) are in Columbus, Ohio, for the best-of-three first round of the WCHA playoffs against No. 5 Ohio State (20-8-6, 13-6-5). It’s the third year in a row the Mavericks and Buckeyes are meeting in the opening round. Games are 5:07 p.m. today and 2:07 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (if necessary). Minnesota State went 0-2-2 against the Buckeyes this season. On Thursday, three MSU players were named all-WCHA: defender Anna Wilgren (5-18—23) was named third team, and forward Kelsey King (6-16—22) and goalie Calla Frank (.909, 2.76) were named to the rookie team.
Gustavus women: The No. 4 Gusties (20-3-2, 15-1-2 in MIAC) host a MIAC playoff semifinal game at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Don Roberts Ice Rink. Gustavus won its 16th regular-season championship last week and is aiming for its first league tournament title since 2013. Freshman forward Molly McHugh (16-13—29) is tied as the MIAC’s top goal scorer and has five game-winners. Goaltenders Emilia Helms-Leslie (.958, 0.56) and Katie McKoy (.950, 1.07) rank 1-2 in the conference. Helms-Leslie has the lowest goals-against average in the country.
Follow Shane Frederick on Twitter @puckato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.