The No. 1/2 Minnesota State men's hockey team (2-0) will host No. 1/2 St. Cloud State (2-0) Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The games will be televised on Spectrum channels 191 and 826, and can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. Fans return: After a season of limited or no attendance, capacity crowds will be allowed to return to the event center this weekend. The Mavericks played in front of a sold-out crowd last weekend at UMass, and the atmosphere figures to be equally good this weekend with the top-ranked teams in the nation squaring off.
"We're going to be excited to see our fans this weekend ... can't wait for that," MSU forward Julian Napravnik said.
2. Newcomers playing well: MSU lost five forwards who were regulars in the lineup last season, so new players had to step up. Transfers David Silye and Josh Groll each played important minutes on the third line, as well as the penalty kill, and graduate transfer Benton Maass was a major part of the blue-line rotation. Forwards Zach Krajnik and Brenden Olson also made their MSU debuts.
"I thought they made an impact on the game," Hastings said of the newcomers. "It might not always look that way on the scoresheet, but when you're comfortable as a coach to be able to give those guys minutes, especially on the road when you know the other coach is going to be able to get matchups — they made me feel very comfortable as a coach to be able to give them their ice time."
3. Staying disciplined: The MSU penalty kill went 10 for 10 last weekend, with many different players making an impact. However, the Huskies went 7 for 12 on the power play in their season-opening series against St. Thomas. Hastings pointed to staying out of the penalty box as a major key.
"If you want to go out and try and run around and trade penalties with them ... they're going to hang a real crooked number on you in a hurry," Hastings said.
4. The state of MSU: The Mavericks enter their home-opener with plenty of momentum after sweeping the Minutemen. MSU won 2-0 Saturday before scoring six unanswered goals in a 6-3 win Sunday. The Mavericks were eliminated from the Frozen Four last spring by the Huskies and are excited to get a rematch.
"Knowing that they ended our season last year ... everybody's excited to play them again," Napravnik said. "I think everybody can't wait to get a little revenge."
5. Scouting the Huskies: St. Cloud State, which lost to UMass in the national championship last season, has one of the most experienced rosters in the country. The Huskies return their top-11 scorers from last season, including preseason All-NCHC selections Veeti Miettinen and Nick Perbix. St. Cloud is coming off a season opening sweep of the Tommies, collecting 12-2 and 2-0 wins.
