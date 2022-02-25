The Minnesota State men’s hockey team (29-5, 21-3 in CCHA) plays at Michigan Tech (19-9-3, 16-6-2 in CCHA) on Friday (6:07 p.m.) and Saturday (5:07 p.m.).
The games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
The Mavericks clinched their fifth straight MacNaughton Cup with a 5-1 win over Bemidji State last Saturday, and will conclude the regular season with the series at Tech this weekend.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. Smith returns: Forward Nathan Smith, who competed for Team USA in the Olympics, is back with the Mavericks. Smith is traveling with the team this week and is expected to make his return to the lineup Friday after a four-game absence, MSU coach Mike Hastings said in a text message.
2. Special teams a key: The Huskies boast arguably the best special teams in Division I, with a power play that ranks second nationally (28.6%) and the penalty kill at fourth (89.2%). MSU hasn’t allowed a power-play goal in its last four games, going 13 for 13 on the kill in the stretch. The Mavericks are 6 for 11 on the power play in that same four-game stretch. On the season, the MSU penalty kill is up to sixth nationally (88.4%), while the power play ranks eighth (25.5%).
3. The state of MSU: The Mavericks have won nine straight games and 18 of the past 19. Hastings returned from the Olympics to coach last weekend’s series against Bemidji, after he represented Team USA along with Smith. MSU had no issues with Smith out of the lineup, outscoring opponents 18-4 in his absence. Smith and Julian Napravnik are tied for third in Division I with 41 points. Despite missing four games, Smith still ranks second nationally in points per game at 1.46.
4. Scouting the Huskies: Due to COVID-19 postponements, the Huskies were forced to play 10 games in 23 days between Jan. 28 and Feb. 19. Tech is led by senior forward Brian Halonen, who ranks second nationally with 42 points, as well as Trenton Bliss (11-24—35). The Huskies rank fourth in the country in goals per game allowed (1.90) and 10th in scoring (3.45).
5. Women begin playoffs: The fifth-seeded Minnesota State women’s hockey team will play at fourth-seeded Minnesota Duluth in a best-of-three WCHA quarterfinal series. MSU is coming off a home sweep of Bemidji State, downing the Beavers 2-0 and 5-0. Fifth-year senior Brittyn Fleming tied Maggie Fisher (2005-09) as the program’s active leader in points at 109 last weekend, and Chantal Burke won the WHCA Goaltender of the Week award, recording two shutouts.
The Mavericks (14-17-1, 10-17-1 in WCHA) play at 2 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Sunday’s game will also be at 2 p.m. if necessary.
