ALBANY, N.Y. — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team didn’t play its most complete game Thursday against Harvard, but it was enough, as the Mavericks hung on to win 4-3 despite a spirited comeback by the Crimson.
MSU (36-5-0) will now play third-seeded Notre Dame (28-11-0) in the NCAA Tournament’s East Regional final at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. Another controversy: It appeared the Fighting Irish had won their first-round game against North Dakota 2-1 in regulation Thursday until … more replay-related controversy. Notre Dame’s Adam Karashik appeared to fire a rebound into the net in the final second of the third period, clearly before the green light, as well as the TV broadcast, showed time had expired. The call on the ice was a good goal. Then, after a 12-minute review, the goal was disallowed, with the NCAA explaining in a statement that the TV broadcast clock, as well as the green light, aren’t official. Notre Dame eventually ended up winning in overtime. The controversy came just five days after MSU experienced a delay of about an hour, only to have a game-winning goal disallowed in its CCHA championship game victory over Bemidji State.
“I think I’ve spent a lot of time here in the last couple of weeks talking overtime and goals going in or not going in,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said with a laugh. “At the end of the day, I think we’re all about just trying to get it right.”
2. Special teams battle: The Notre Dame penalty kill ranks second in Division I at 90.68%, while MSU’s power play also ranks second at 27.16%. MSU has scored eight power-play goals in five games since the start of the CCHA playoffs.
“They pressure hard up the ice and they’re not afraid to try to score shorthanded goals,” said Reggie Lutz, who plays on MSU’s first power play unit. “They’re obviously a great penalty-killing team, and we watched a little video on that. Hopefully we’re able to expose a few things on that tomorrow.”
3. A day to prepare: Having a day between games is new at the NCAA regionals, as the regional final was previously played the day after the two first-round games. The change was made because the team that won the early first-round game had more recovery time than the team that won the second first-round game. Hastings said MSU practiced for just over 40 minutes Friday, using it as mostly a rest day.
“You really don’t want fatigue to be a factor in the next step, because you want to try and earn that,” Hastings said. “The time of day that you play shouldn’t be an advantage or disadvantage.”
4. The state of MSU: The Mavericks have won 25 of their last 26 games, including a program record 16 straight. They’ve lost just once since November. MSU secured its second consecutive berth in the region championship with the win over Harvard, which Hastings hopes his team learned from.
“We had a good start, and then we had to face some adversity. Then we found a way to get through that adversity and move on. Those are valuable experiences,” Hastings said. “You want to be playing in this game. You want to have the opportunity to move on to Boston.”
5. Scouting the Fighting Irish: Notre Dame is 7-4 against NCAA Tournament teams this season. They’re 4-1 against Michigan, the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed. MSU lost to Michigan 3-2 in October. The Irish play a hard-nosed, disciplined style and are tied for fifth in the nation in goals allowed per game (2.1). Notre Dame features a balanced scoring attack with seven players between 24 and 28 points. Max Ellis is their leading scorer (16-12—28).
“You can tell they take a lot of pride just working their D-zone out,” Lutz said. “Just watching the game last night, North Dakota had a few good chances, but overall, they just kind of smothered them. ...
“It’s going to take a few greasy ones.”
