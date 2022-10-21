The No. 2 Minnesota State men’s hockey team (3-1) will play a road series at No. 8 St. Cloud State (4-0) on Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (6 p.m.) at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.
Both games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. Zmolek update: Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings said sophomore defenseman Bennett Zmolek will remain out of the lineup this weekend against the Huskies. Zmolek has missed MSU’s first four games.
“He’s continuing to go through some rehab, and we’re trying to get him to a point where he feels comfortable enough to get back on the ice and start to compete for us,” Hastings said. “You won’t see him this weekend, and we’ll see how he is on Monday.”
2. Goaltending comments: Sophomore goaltender Keenan Rancier started MSU’s first two games of the season against Minnesota, while freshman Alex Tracy started both games last weekend against Minnesota Duluth. Sophomore Andrew Miller has yet to appear in a game. Hastings didn’t name a starter for Friday’s game.
“I’m going to try and hopefully let those guys sort it out through their play,” Hastings said when asked about how the rotation will look going forward. “All three of our guys have had a really good week.”
3. In-state stretch: MSU has opened the season with a three-series stretch against its three nonconference in-state rivals — Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State. Overall, the Mavericks will play 14 regular-season games against the five other Minnesota Division I programs, including four CCHA games against both Bemidji State and St. Thomas.
“For us to be able to string together the three series ... I don’t see it happening down the road,” Hastings said. “It’s a unique opportunity, not only for our players, but for our fans.”
4. The state of MSU: The Mavericks have won three straight games against top-five opponents, including a 3-2 win over Minnesota, and 6-0 and 2-1 victories over Minnesota Duluth. In the sweep of Duluth, Sam Morton was named CCHA Forward of the Week, Akito Hirose was named CCHA Defenseman of the Week and goaltender Alex Tracy earned CCHA Rookie of the Week honors. Morton finished with three goals and an assist in the series, while Hirose had four assists. Tracy stopped 31 of 32 shots on the weekend. The MSU power play went 5 for 10 in the series, and the penalty kill was 7 for 8.
5. Scouting the Huskies: St. Cloud State has started the season with nonconference sweeps of St. Thomas (3-1, 4-0) and Wisconsin (5-1, 2-1). The Huskies have excelled on special teams with the power play at 33.33% and the penalty kill at 100%. Union transfer, Dylan Anhorn, a defenseman, leads the team with seven points. Jami Krannila, Grant Cruikshank and Veeti Miettinen are each tied for second with five points. Zach Okabe, Kyler Kupka and Spencer Meier are among key returners from last season.
