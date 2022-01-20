The No. 2 Minnesota State men’s hockey team (21-5, 15-3 in CCHA) will play a home-and-home series against St. Thomas (2-22, 2-16) Thursday (7:07 p.m.) and Saturday (4:30 p.m.).
Thursday’s game will be at Mendota Heights, while Saturday’s game will be at Blakeslee Stadium. Both games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. Getting outside: Saturday’s game will be part of the Hockey Day Minnesota festivities that are taking place in Mankato all week. MSU coach Mike Hastings said the team will do its best to prepare for the unique event from a hockey standpoint, but he wants to enjoy the moment and hopes his players and staff do the same.
Hastings, who is from Crookston, has fond memories of playing outdoor hockey in his younger years.
“It was an opportunity to play outside, and experience in my world — hockey with the big boys,” Hastings said. “Just learn to play the game. No coaching, just a lot of playing.”
2. Injury updates: Hastings said forward Reggie Lutz will not be in the lineup for Thursday’s game, but that there’s still a chance he’ll play Saturday. He characterized Lutz as “real close,” but said he’s still “day-to-day.” Defenseman Tony Malinowski will also miss both games, but his absence isn’t COVID-related. Every other MSU player is available for the weekend as of Wednesday.
3. The state of MSU: The Mavericks are coming off a split at Northern Michigan, bouncing back with a 4-1 victory after a 4-2 loss in Game 1. MSU has won 10 of its last 11 games, and ranks second in Division I in both goals per game (3.96) and goals allowed per game (1.27).
4. Scouting the Tommies: St. Thomas is coming off a split at Ferris State, a weekend that saw them get their second victory of the season. The transition to Division I hasn’t been easy, but the Tommies have been playing more competitive games of late, including overtime losses against Michigan Tech and Bowling Green, as well as the win over Ferris all coming in their last seven games. The Mavericks swept the Tommies earlier in the season, winning 9-0 and 5-0.
“They’re going to be a different team than the one we played a few months ago,” defenseman Jack McNeely said. “They’ve been improving every week and we notice that through video.”
5. A massive win: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team snapped a 53-game losing streak against Minnesota last weekend, their first win over the Gophers since Jan. 20, 2007. MSU plays a home-and-home with St. Thomas this week, playing on the road Friday (7:01 p.m.) and at Blakeslee on Sunday (1 p.m.).
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.