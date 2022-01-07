MANKATO — The No. 1 Minnesota State men’s hockey team (18-4, 12-2 in CCHA) will host Ferris State (6-14, 4-8) on Friday (7:07 p.m.) and Saturday (6:07 p.m.) at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The games will be televised on Spectrum channels 191 and 826 and can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. Injury updates: Nathan Smith, MSU’s leading scorer, missed the series against Minnesota-Duluth last weekend with a lower-body injury. Reggie Lutz missed Game 2 of the series due to injury. MSU coach Mike Hastings said Smith is “going in a really good direction,” but that he’s a “game-time decision” for Friday. On Lutz, Hastings said he’s “still day-to-day,” but that he didn’t see Lutz playing in this series.
2. McKay in a groove: It’s been a week of recognition for MSU goaltender Dryden McKay, who earned the CCHA’s Goaltender of the Month award, along with the Hockey Commissioners Association’s national Goaltender of the Month award for December. McKay went 5-0-0 with a .946 save percentage and a 0.99 goals-against average during the month.
“When you go to Bemidji and you get two (wins) and you play Duluth and you get two, you need a goaltender to be better than just OK, and he has been ... I think he’s been outstanding,” Hastings said. “That recognition for him — well-earned.”
3. The State of MSU: MSU is on a seven-game winning streak and has won 12 of its past 13 games. The Mavericks are coming off an impressive home-and-home sweep of UMD, including an emotional overtime victory at home in Game 1. The Mavericks are second in the nation, surrendering only 1.23 goals per game, and rank sixth in scoring at 3.77 goals per game.
4. Scouting Ferris: When MSU played the Bulldogs in November, Ferris pulled a 2-1 upset in Game 1 before MSU came back with a 5-1 win in Game 2. Ferris also has a 4-3 loss to No. 3 Western Michigan on its resume, along with nonconference wins over Miami (Ohio) and Canisius. Justin Michaelian (6-9—15) leads the Bulldogs in both goals and points.
“The struggles that we’ve had when we’ve played them, it’s when we don’t get off to good starts,” Hastings said. “It’s very important for us being back home that we get off to a good start. We did that against Duluth. It just gets the building involved.”
5. Women’s series canceled: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team’s home series with Syracuse has been canceled due to COVID-related issues within the Syracuse program.
The games were to have been played Friday and Saturday at the Event Center.
MSU is scheduled to play a home-and-home against No. 5 Minnesota next weekend.
