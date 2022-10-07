The No. 5 Minnesota State men’s hockey team opens its season with a nonconference home-and-home series against No. 2 Minnesota (2-0) on Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (6:07 p.m.).
Friday’s game will be played at 3M Arena at Mariucci and can be seen on Bally Sports North. Saturday’s contest is at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, and will be broadcast on KEYC Circle 12.3, FOX9+ and Spectrum channels 191 and 826.
Both games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. No clarity in goal: MSU’s goaltending situation has been a topic of discussion all offseason with reigning Hobey Baker award winner Dryden McKay leaving the program. Sophomores Keenan Rancier and Andrew Miller, along with freshman Alex Tracy are each competing for minutes, but MSU coach Mike Hastings said Wednesday that he still hadn’t decided on a starter for the season-opener.
“Going all the way back to when Dryden was fighting for that ice time (as a freshman) — kind of let the week play out,” Hastings said. “Let those guys make it as easy as possible on myself to decide who’s going to end up playing.”
2. Zmolek likely out: On Wednesday, Hastings said that sophomore defenseman Bennett Zmolek won’t be available for Friday’s season-opener “as of today.” Zmolek didn’t play in Saturday’s exhibition at Omaha.
3. A budding rivalry: While the Gophers and Mavericks haven’t played regular-season games against each other since the 2018-19 season, they’ve met in the NCAA Tournament in each of the last two seasons, both convincing wins for MSU. The Mavericks topped the Gophers 4-0 in the 2021 West Regional final and 5-1 in the Frozen Four last season. MSU has won eight of its last 10 games against the Gophers, including four straight. Minnesota leads the all-time series 38-18-6.
“The great thing about playing a team as talented and as well-coached as Minnesota is that they’re going to expose our weaknesses,” Hastings said. “The opportunity to be playing in this type of home-and-home series with the University of Minnesota is something that I think will make both teams better.”
4. Scouting the Gophers: The Gophers return a plethora of key players from their Frozen Four team, including forwards Matthew Knies (15-18—33), Bryce Brodzinski (12-14—26), Ryan Johnson (3-16—19) and Rhett Pitlick (5-13—18). Defensemen Jackson LaCombe (3-27—30) and Brock Faber (2-12—14) are also back, and are considered two of the best at their position in Division I. Minnesota has a highly-touted freshmen class, which is headlined by forward Logan Cooley. The Arizona Coyotes took Cooley third overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
“Smart choice by the NHL team that selected him — talented, hungry,” Hastings said of Cooley with a smile. “He brings a lot of headaches to the opposing coach.”
The Gophers swept Lindenwood at home to open their season last weekend, winning 4-0 and 6-4.
5. Women take on Duluth: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (0-2) will play a WCHA series at No. 4 Minnesota-Duluth Friday and Saturday. MSU is coming off a highly-competitive but disappointing season-opening series against No. 1 Ohio State. The Mavericks lost a pair of one-goal games to the Buckeyes, including a 5-4 loss Saturday in which they had a 4-2 third-period lead.
The Games are at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.
