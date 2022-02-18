MANKATO — Brittyn Fleming and Kelsey King each finished with a goal and an assist for the Minnesota State women’s hockey team in a 2-0 WCHA win over Bemidji State on Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
With the win, MSU clinched the No. 5 seed in the WCHA tournament.
Fleming scored at 12:53 of the first, and King added on at 15:36 of the second.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 29-28. Chantal Burke made 28 saves to get the shutout.
The Mavericks (13-17-1, 9-17-1 in WCHA) finish their series with Beavers at 2:01 p.m. Saturday at the Event Center.
Saturday will be Senior Day for the Mavericks. Fleming, Jessica Kondas and Taylor Wemple will be honored in a ceremony before the game.
