Brittyn Fleming was ready to be done.
After playing hockey her whole life, including five seasons at Minnesota State, she would’ve had no regrets walking away from the sport and moving to the next stage in life.
“I honestly wasn’t really planning to play hockey after (college),” Fleming said.
However, several in her circle encouraged her to try out for the Premier Hockey Federation’s Minnesota Whitecaps, so she ended up giving it a go.
Earlier this week, Fleming signed a one-year deal with the club.
“There were no nerves (in tryouts) because I didn’t really know what I wanted to do,” Fleming said with a laugh. “I was kind of OK with being done, but also thought that it would be a cool opportunity to play on a professional hockey team.”
Fleming consistently improved her game each season at MSU to get to this point.
She was a regular from the time she stepped on campus as a freshman in 2017, recording 19 points in 34 games that season.
The solid production continued over the next three seasons, but exploded in her fifth season, which was her COVID-year.
Fleming finished with 45 points (20-25—45), all career highs, a showing that certainly helped her land a pro contract.
“It was a fun year, we had a great team,” Fleming said. “Honestly, a perfect year.”
In the process, she passed Maggie Fisher’s (2005-2009) all-time program points record (109).
Fleming finished her career with 114 points and 70 assists, both of which are program records. She also scored 44 career goals and played a program record 161 games. Fleming was voted MSU’s MVP last season and was recognized on the WCHA All-Academic Team for a fourth-straight season.
She was an assistant captain for each of the last three seasons.
“It was honestly the best five years of my life,” Fleming said. “Hockey was great, but more importantly, I made friendships that will last a lifetime.”
Fleming, a Wisconsin native, now gets to represent her college for a professional organization she’s very comfortable with.
“The Whitecaps were always the closest professional hockey team to me. I started following them a while ago,” Fleming said. “I’ve heard nothing but great things about the organization and I knew that, if the opportunity came, and I wanted to play, I would want to play for them.”
The Whitecaps play a 26-game schedule that begins in November. Their home arena is TRIA Rink in St. Paul.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.