MANKATO — Matt Fletcher played Division II basketball and coached at a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball program.
When the opportunity opened for him to become the head coach at Concordia-St. Paul, a Division II program in the Northern Sun, he felt it was too good of an opportunity to pass.
"Both of (my and my wife's) families are from the Twin Cities, and it was important that we would be close to family and our sons would be close to their grandparents," Fletcher said. "And Division II jobs in that conference don't come along very often."
Fletcher, who had been the head coach for the last four seasons at Division III Bethany Lutheran, resigned Monday to accept the head coaching job at Concordia-St. Paul. Fletcher was also the women's golf coach and strength and conditioning coordinator at Bethany.
"It was difficult news because we think so highly of Matt," said Don Westphal, athletic director at Bethany. "We understand him wanting to move up to Division II, and it's a fantastic opportunity for Matt and his family.
"He's one of the rising stars in that profession, and when he has the type of success he's had here, other programs are going to pay attention. There's no doubt he's going to do great things at Concordia."
Fletcher, a native of North Branch, was a three-time all-conference player at Southwest Minnesota State. Before coming to Bethany, Fletcher had been an assistant coach at Upper Iowa.
Fletcher is Concordia's sixth head coach in the last 20 years. Last season, coach Joey James resigned before last season and was replaced by assistant Eric Johnson.
The Bears are 232-329 in the last 20 seasons, with only five winning seasons. Concordia was 9-18 last season.
"I think it's in a unique location, with great facilities and amazing administration," Fletcher said. "It's a sleeping giant, and you should be able to recruit from different areas and different states. It has all the makings to hopefully compete for conference championships."
Bethany was 73-33 in Fletcher's tenure, including 52-12 in Upper Midwest Athletic Conference games. The Vikings were 21-7 last season, advancing to the national tournament for the second time in three seasons. The Vikings made their first NCAA appearance in 2018, upsetting St. John's in the first round.
Under Fletcher, the Vikings were known for their up-tempo offense, averaging 91.4 points per game last season.
Westphal said he'd like to move quickly to hire Fletcher's replacement. With only one senior graduating from last season's team, Westphal said there are high expectations for the future of the program.
He said he has already been contacted by several possible candidates to be the next head coach.
"Bethany gave me a chance to run my own program and show how I want to do things," Fletcher said. "The staff and players all made this possible, and I thankful and grateful for the support of the community."
