Sometimes, controversial decisions need to be made.
However, there tends not to be too many of them in high school sports. That’s what made last week’s Minnesota State High School League board of directors meeting such an interesting event.
Would there be sports at all? If so, how many? Would certain sports be played while others were cancelled? Would those cancelled sports be made up?
When the dust settled, nothing was cancelled, but football and volleyball were moved to a fourth spring season. It was a decision that wasn’t a total shocker, but still inspired plenty of debate via social media.
“Leading into it, I would say 90% of the emails the board got were ‘please, continue to have sports in some way, shape or form,’” board member and Mankato East activities director Todd Waterbury said. “After the vote ... they start to analyze it with more detail because there’s a decision.
“It’s passion. You’ve got to appreciate the passion that folks have. They want what’s best for the kids. ... You hope in some way, shape or form, you’ve made the best decision for everybody.”
Despite perception that there’s been a large contingent who disagreed with some aspects of the board’s decision, Waterbury said he really hasn’t gotten many calls or emails from people expressing discontent.
That sentiment was echoed by Mankato West activities director Joe Johnson, Mankato Loyola activities director John Landkamer and Maple River activities director Dusty Drager, as none of them have gotten a lot of pushback.
“I haven’t received a bad phone call or email right now,” Johnson said. “Maybe some clarity. Some ‘hey what’s the plan’ type of questions, but not any upset.”
Added Drager: “Most of the calls I get are questions about what we are going to do or what do we have to offer.”
While the community seems fine with the way things stand, it may get more difficult for activities directors once sports actually get going.
Boys and girls soccer, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming and diving are each scheduled to begin practice Monday, and there are still plenty of questions about how things will look.
With COVID-19 set to be firmly in the picture throughout the fall season, adjustments are coming. The state high school league sent out some guidelines this week tailored to each respective sport, but many of the decisions will still be localized.
For instance, ADs will have to deal with the challenge of creating safe busing protocols. Waterbury said the capacity allowed on buses is 50%, and masks will be worn at all times. However, he’s not sure if that percentage will ever be approached and hopes to maintain social distance on buses.
Johnson pointed to officials as something he’s already stressed about, as some officials may not want to work due to the pandemic.
There are also concerns about implementing policies and getting kids to buy in. After all, there are a lot more athletes than coaches, so there’s only so much that can be controlled.
When it comes to all the various protocols and policies, local ADs know not everything will be perfect, especially at first. But they expect things to evolve and improve as they learn what works and what doesn’t.
“I think everyone’s going to have to be understanding,” Landkamer said of the initial weeks of prep sports’ return. “All of us, no matter if we’re an administrator, parent or community member, we want the best for our kids. Whatever that looks like to make sure they can safely play ... we all need to be able to do that together.”
