MANKATO — Trenton Krueger will never forget that night in 2018, coming out on the St. John’s court to a loud, partisan crowd, going toe-to-toe with the highly rated Johnnies and his team pulling away for a stunning 102-92 upset in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
“I think about it all the time, definitely, especially at this time of the year,” said Krueger, now a senior on the Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team. “I hear about it from a lot of people, and now they all want to know: Can you do it again? I definitely think it’s possible.”
Bethany (21-6) is back in the NCAA tournament and will face No. 13-ranked Washington University at 5 p.m. Friday at Lincoln, Nebraska. Krueger and junior Jared Milinkovich are the only remaining players who took part in that 2018 NCAA game, and they’ve been trying to help their teammates so they know what to expect when they get on the court.
“The coaches have done a great job of flat-lining us (after the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference championship game),” Krueger said. “It’s a new season. It’s OK to be anxious, not nervous. It’s just another game. We’re one of 64 teams still playing, and we’re so prepared, there’s no reason to be nervous.”
Krueger, a post, is averaging 16.7 points and 8.7 rebounds, shooting 71.7% from the field. Point guard Cire Mayfield is averaging 18.0 points and 7.1 assists, and Milinkovich is averaging 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds.
“Our depth has gotten better every year,” Bethany coach Matt Fletcher said. “Having Trent in there, a post player with experience, is big. The others seem to follow his vibe.”
Despite averaging 92.2 points and attempting 26 3-pointers per game, the Vikings are most concerned about defense, as games in the NCAA tournament tend to become more half-court contests.
“Defense is definitely important,” Krueger said. “We’ve done all the preparation we can do, and when the ball rolls out, we can’t get away from what we do. Defense and rebounds ... that’s what fuels our transition offense.
“This is the most fun, and to get to play in the NCAA tournament twice, that’s what you dream of. Nobody’s giving us a chance, but all we need is the people in our locker room to believe.”
The Vikings have only lost one game since Christmas, but it was a shocking 103-82 loss to Northwestern three weeks ago. Fletcher said it was a key time in the season, giving his team the motivation to win the last five games and return to the NCAA tournament.
“As a coach, you’re always looking for the next thrill,” Fletcher said. “It keeps you going. After (the win at St. John’s), it’s addicting and you’re always trying to get back to that level of excitement. You work because you know what it’s like to win, and you want to do it again.”
Women feeling confident
Just a couple of weeks into the preseason practice, coach Lyle Jones and his assistants were trying to figure out how to balance 12 injured players and wondering how they would win any games early.
But the Vikings started winning and never stopped, going on a four-game win streak to open the season and closing the regular season by winning 16 of the last 17 games.
“We had a lot of kids back, and the newcomers really blended in quickly,” Jones said. “They’ve really bought into the team concept and have sacrificed for the team.”
The Vikings (23-3) take on MIAC champion Bethel at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bethel. This is the second straight trip to the NCAA tournament for Bethany, which lost 91-63 to Wartburg in the opener last season.
“Last year, going to the national tournament, we were super excited to get there and be the first team in program history to make it,” junior Hanna Geistfeld said. “But that’s not enough this year. We want to do something when we get there.”
Geistfeld’s game has blossomed this season, and she was named the player of the year in the UMAC after averaging 21.5 points and 10.2 rebounds, while shooting 64.0% from the field. She has also been selected to participate with a Division III all-star team that will tour Brazil in July, improving her game through extra practice on skills and plenty of time watching film.
“She has confidence, and she’s work hard every year to improve,” Jones said. “She’s a student of the game, and she gets upset if she doesn’t perform well. She really wants to get better.”
The Vikings have played five MIAC teams this season, defeating them all, but the Royals were the best team in that league and are rated in the top-10 of national polls.
Jones is concerned about Bethel’s press, so the focus will be on junior point guard Abby Olson, who averaged 18.8 points.
“We’re pretty confident in out half-court offense,” Jones said. “I feel like we’re ready for their press.”
Defense will be key for the Vikings, who are allowing just 62.7 points per game with an opponents’ field-goal percentage of 37.2.
“We’re really prepared,” Geistfeld said. “We’ve beaten every MIAC team we’ve played so now it’s up to go out and do it.”
