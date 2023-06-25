The high-school baseball season had just ended, and Sam Carlson was coaching the boys basketball team in the final game of the Bethany Lutheran summer league.
Having just coached football, basketball and baseball, this should have been a time for Carlson to rest a bit, take some time to get organized before he starts another school year in two months.
But last month, Carlson was named the activities director at Loyola, leaving little time for rest as he prepares for the next stage of his young career.
“I want to be here; this is a good spot for me,” Carlson said. “I like the small-school atmosphere. I plan on being here for a long time.”
Carlson, 28, came to Loyola six years ago as a physical education teacher and coach in three sports. He’s been the head coach in boys basketball for the last four seasons, and this spring, he took over as head coach with the baseball team. He’s been the offensive coordinator for the St. Clair/Loyola football team for the last five seasons, but that’s going to end now that he’s the AD with four teams to host and he wants to give those his full attention.
“I’m going to miss coaching football; that was the hardest part of my decision,” Carlson said. “I’ll still stop by practice every once in a while, but I want to do a good job for the other sports.”
Carlson was interested in the AD job last summer when Rob Carpentier was hired, but he was also intrigued by the strong senior class of athletes he would be coaching. When Carpentier resigned in early April, Carlson applied again, thinking this was a better time.
He’ll also no longer be teaching physical education for pre-kindergarten to fifth-grade students, and he’ll teach a lifetime fitness elective for older students once per week.
“I’m going to miss that a lot,” Carlson said. “I really enjoy teaching and interacting with the younger kids.”
Carlson plans to be very visible, whether it’s athletic events or other activities. He wants to be in the halls during the day, and he’ll be in the crowd at events at night, supporting the students.
“Obviously, athletics is a big part of my job, but I’m really excited to get involved with other activities,” said Carlson, who participated in sports, plays and choir while a student at St. James. “I think the more things you’re involved in at high school, the better it is for you.”
Carlson said he’s had a lot of questions for John Landkamer, the former AD and coach at Loyola. Landkamer has told him about state conferences that might be helpful, connected him with other activities directors in the area, and helped to ease the transition into the many duties that Carlson will now be taking on, such as scheduling, transportation and game-day activities. There’s also plenty of paperwork to keep an activities director busy.
“Everybody thinks they know what they’re getting into,” Landkamer said. “But you don’t know about all the behind-the-scenes stuff until you have to do it. But he has a good work ethic, and he’s passionate about all the activities.
“You want someone who’s invested in your school, and he’s done a good job is his six years at Loyola. I’m excited to see the next part of his career.”
Carlson doesn’t start his new job until July 1, but he’s already been preparing for the next stage in his career. He wants to make sure the culture around Loyola’s activities is supportive and he’s invested in the outcomes, both for coaches and athletes.
“I just want to have a positive energy is all of our activities,” Carlson said. “I hope they know that when it comes to (the students’ activities), I’ll be there, cheering. I want our teams to be respectful, our coaches be respectful. I want people to take pride in the activities.”
