This is a big offseason for Hunter Toppel.
The Minnesota State linemen is entering his senior season, hoping to help the football team get back to the national championship game and catch the eye of scouts so that he can play professionally after this fall.
So he’s been working out as best he can, trying to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic that made this a tricky three-month period to prepare for the upcoming season.
“I’m trying to be as positive as I can,” Toppel said. “I feel like when we get to the season, there’s going to be a big separation and we’ll see who has been putting in the work. I want to be one of the people who shines this season.”
Toppel and other college-aged athletes have been working out at small-group camps this week at ETS Performance, a new fitness facility opening in Mankato. Located on North Victory Drive, in the rear of a building also occupied by Minnesota Valley Action Council and Again thrift store, ETS specializes in sport-specific, individualized training by building strength, flexibility and quickness with a mix of weight lifting, stretching and resistance training.
ETS Performance has eight locations in Minnesota, and is co-owned by former Minnesota State football player Adam Thielen, who is now with the Minnesota Vikings. Former Mavericks and NHL hockey player Ryan Carter and former Minnesota State football player T.J. Schraufnagel are co-owners of the Mankato facility.
The facility opens to the public today, as allowed by Gov. Tim Walz’s loosening of restrictions on fitness centers.
For the athletes, it’s a more supervised workout, with structure and encouragement they might not get lifting weights with their buddies. From standard bench press to assisted pull-ups, the workouts are intense and fast-paced.
“It’s good to have someone watching you, showing you how to do things right and correct things you’re doing wrong,” said Toppel, who has been focusing on conditioning during the last couple months to make sure he’s in shape when more intense workouts begin.
Chance Bowen, who will be a junior defensive end this season at Minnesota State, played just a few snaps last season before injuring his left Achilles tendon and missing out on Minnesota State’s special season. He’s been working out with friends and doing physical therapy for the last few months, but he was happy to find a more structured workout.
“It’s good for me because I feel like I do better in a structured workout than I do on my own,” Bowen said. “This is a very important (offseason) because I want to get back where I was and show people what I can do. I can help the team a lot.”
Toppel and Bowen both said they’ve heard that they might be able to return to the Minnesota State weight room in early July, if university restrictions are relaxed.
Until then, they’ll continue to work out at ETS Performance, getting ready for a season they hope will occur in about three months.
“I think everybody that’s coming back wants to get back where we were last year,” Toppel said. “The whole playoff experience, the week in Texas with teammates ... it was great.
“We want it to turn out differently so we know that we need to keep training harder and harder. (This pandemic) is something everyone has had to deal with. We’ve made sure that we stay connected and make sure everyone is accountable because teams that have that chemistry in the summer will be more successful than the ones that don’t.”
