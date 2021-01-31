MANKATO -- For most of the season, the Minnesota State men's basketball team has been pretty good in the final three minutes of a close game.
On Sunday, Sioux Falls was better in the final three minutes.
"Instead of running set plays, we wanted to get the pace of the game up," Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. "We got the looks we wanted, they just didn't go. We missed three dunks in the last five minutes.
"We knew this was going to be a battle. Sioux Falls played like their backs were against the wall. I'm pleased with the way we competed all weekend, we just didn't pay attention to the details like we did (Saturday night)."
Sioux Falls closed the game with 10 straight points to defeat the Mavericks 74-62 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game at Bresnan Arena. It was a much different game than Saturday when the Mavericks won 90-59.
"Today was like a conference championship game, NCAA tournament game," Margenthaler said. "These are the two most physical teams in the league, and we know we have a very good team. This weekend helped us grow as a team."
As seems to be the case in these second games of back-to-backs, play was a bit sloppy to start. Sioux Falls went hard to the basket for three straight layups to lead 13-7, and the teams traded points for most of the next 10 minutes.
The Mavericks tied the game at 25 and 27 before Quincy Anderson's long 3-pointer put his team ahead 32-31. However, Sioux Falls got to the final basket in the final seconds to lead 35-34 at halftime.
Ryland Holt's four points helped the Mavericks run off eight straight to go ahead 48-44 midway through the second half. The lead was 55-50 with 9:45 remaining when Sioux Falls scored seven straight.
The Mavericks trailed 64-62 when Sioux Falls scored the last 10 points. Minnesota State had a 55-32 advantage in the second half Saturday, but Sioux Falls (5-1, 3-1 in South Division) outscored Minnesota State 39-28 in the final 20 minutes Saturday.
It's the first time this season that Minnesota State hasn't closed out a close game. The other two losses were lopsided and decided well before the five-minute mark.
"It all came down to execution and rebounding," Anderson said. "The effort was there. We competed as hard as we have all year, but it comes down to the details. They outrebounded us 42-24, and that can't happen."
Anderson finished with 25 points, making 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Devonte Thedford scored 14 points to go with four assists.
The Mavericks shot only 34.4% in the second half and only got to the free-throw line eight times in the game.
"We didn't have that third scorer today," Margenthaler said. "Ryland struggled, and Malik (Willingham) couldn't get going. Quincy kept us in the game, especially in the first half."
The Mavericks (7-3, 6-2) play their final home games of the season Friday and Saturday against Winona State.
"We expected to win, but coach always tells us that we can celebrate wins for 30 seconds and move on," Anderson said. "We've been on the other side of the situation where we got blown out one night and come back and win the second game. Every night is a battle, and because you get a big win one night, that doesn't mean anything the next game. We have to move on because we have another tough test next weekend."
