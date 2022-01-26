Hanna Geistfeld took some time to decide, but she knew all along that she wanted to return to Bethany Lutheran for a “Super Senior” season.
“I just didn’t want to let a season of basketball go unplayed,” she said. “Especially after having last year cut short (by the pandemic).”
But even though she was an All-American last season, and she had a pretty good team returning, this season has exceeded her expectations.
“We’re really young, so I didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “We’ve had a ton of people step up, and the freshmen are taking their roles and improving. But we still have a lot of work to do.”
Over the last five seasons, Geistfeld, a 6-foot-0 center from Truman, has progressively added to her team records and Upper Midwest Athletic Conference awards, becoming the most accomplished women’s basketball player in Bethany history.
It hasn’t been easy. She’s spent countless hours in the gym, trying to work on her offensive and defensive techniques. She’s watched plenty of film, trying to find ways to improve and counter the opposition.
She’s also lost about 50 pounds since she arrived at Bethany, allowing her to play more than 36 minutes per game and use her athleticism on both ends of the court.
“Obviously, we knew she was a good player, but so far this season, she’s even exceeded our expectations,” Bethany coach Lyle Jones said. “She keeps working to get better and better, and she watches a lot of film after games to she what she can do better.
“But what really sets her apart is what she does off the court. She’s always texting her teammates to see how they’re doing. Her leadership has been important to the culture of this team.”
Last week, Geistfeld became the first women’s basketball player in UMAC history to surpass 2,000 points, with 2,007 entering Tuesday night’s game with North Central. She had 957 rebounds, which ranks second at Bethany behind Eva Voss, who collected 1,016 rebounds from 2005-2009.
And Geistfeld has 217 assists, which ranks seventh in team history.
“It’s been a lot of work, and I had to learn to get out of my comfort zone,” said Geistfeld, who became the program’s first All-American in Bethany’s NCAA era. “I just want to get the job done and do what I need to do to help this team win games.”
Geistfeld is averaging 25.3 points, which ranks third in NCAA Division III, with six games of 30 points or more. She’s had four consecutive 30-point games, including a 38-point effort against Minnesota-Morris on Friday to break her own team record.
She also averaging 13.1 rebounds and leads the team with 57 assists and 20 steals. She has 12 double-doubles, with 11 in the last 12 games. She’s shooting 55.9% from the field and 81.0% at the free throw line.
Geistfeld was the national player of the week in December and again this week, and she seems to be a lock for her third straight UMAC player of the year honor, already having been named the conference player of the week six times. She helped the Vikings qualify for the national tournament in 2019 and 2020.
“It’s nice to get awards because it shows that all the work has paid off,” Geistfeld said. “But the only award I really want is at the end of the year and we make it to another national tournament.”
Geistfeld will graduate with a degree in elementary education. She’s been a substitute teacher this winter, with a long-term sub opportunity coming up at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial once the basketball season ends.
She’s been coaching youth basketball teams in the summer and hopes to continue doing that when her playing career is over.
“I can’t imagine what life will be like without basketball,” Geistfeld said. “Playing and coaching are different, but I look forward to coaching young female athletes.”
