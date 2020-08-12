For the most part, the decisions made by the Minnesota State High School League last week were good for local athletes.
Not everyone is happy, but everyone will get a chance to have a season, which was the main goal.
While getting approval to start the season Monday was a huge deal for boys and girls soccer, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming and diving, it was only the first step.
The next question will be the most important: Can those sports make it through their respective seasons without major COVID-19 issues? With practices beginning in less than a week, protocols are being put in place to make each sport as safe as possible.
“We knew this season was going to be different,” Mankato West girls swim and dive coach Dave Burgess said. “You just have to roll with the punches, so that we can be safe and continue.”
While all sports are going to look different, Big Nine Conference swim and dive meets will almost certainly look the most different. Burgess said the Big Nine has made the decision to hold all swim meets virtually this fall, due the limited amount of space at meets.
Meets with other teams will still be held, and entries and timing technology will still be used, but swimmers won’t have their opponents in the next lane. Times will be compared after the meet to determine winners and placings.
“When you’re in the water swimming, obviously you can see people next you and it pushes you on,” Burgess said. “It makes you swim faster.”
While Burgess and the swimmers adjust to virtual meets, Mankato East boys cross country coach Chris Ward is facing a different set of challenges.
Cross country has the major advantage of being outdoors, but there’s not a chlorinated environment like there is in swimming, and runners are breathing heavily during both practices and meets.
Meets will be limited to two or three teams so the traditional 500-runner invitationals will not be a concern. You also may see staggered starts at races, something that would be a massive adjustment for competitors.
At practice, Ward has been stressing that his athletes run side-to-side rather than back-to-back, and staggered starts will likely be an option here as well. Social distancing while running is encouraged, but runners must always be wary of traffic.
“With 60 kids out on the streets (grades) 7-12, I was already losing sleep,” Ward said “Now this adds a whole other safety layer on top of that.”
Mankato West boys soccer coach Dan Blaisdell is thankful his players will get a season but is concerned about the amount of contact in soccer.
However, many of his players did more distanced-based training for Mankato United this summer, and he feels there’s a lot that can be gained from those types of practices. The games will have contact, but Blaisdell was encouraged by how well soccer appeared to go this summer.
There’s a strong case that tennis may be the safest of the four sports, which has Mankato East/Loyola girls tennis coach Ryan Fredrickson feeling optimistic.
Distancing will be stressed when coming and going, as it will be in the other three sports, but it’s hard to beat an outdoor sport with built in social distancing.
“We’re going to have the protocols we’re going to follow,” Fredrickson said. “I feel once competition comes into play ... it’s going to be close to normal.”
At this point, protocols are still being finalized, and they are almost certain to evolve as the season goes on. Questions about fans and postseason still loom, as there seems to be a possibility neither will happen.
The protocols will be important, but coaches all seem to agree that they won’t be effective unless they’re taken seriously.
“The players have to recognize that their season is on the line, and their actions have a direct bearing on that,” Blaisdell said. “I don’t anticipate there will be a buy-in issue because the guys are motivated to play.”
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
