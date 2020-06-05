Aaron Brennan was really looking forward to his final season of high-school golf.
He spent a lot of time working on his game this winter, adding accuracy and length to his tee ball and consistency with his putting.
But like every high-school athlete this spring, his season was cancelled by COVID-19.
“I was really looking forward to the season,” Brennan said. “When the season got cancelled, I was really bummed out. I really wanted one more shot to get to (the state meet).”
Through the Minnesota Golf Association, Brennan has one more chance to compete as a high-schooler. He has signed up to play in the MGA’s Senior Golf Showcase next week at Bunker Hills Golf Course, which was scheduled to hold the Class AAA meet on the same days.
The one-day tournaments, only for seniors, will be played June 9 for boys and June 10 for girls. The 18-hole tournament was open to players who competed in last season’s state tournament, but when the 114-player field didn’t fill, other high-school seniors were allowed to register, paying the $40 entry fee.
“It’s kind of cool that it’s at Bunker Hills, where state was going to be played,” said Brennan, who would have been playing his fourth varsity season and first as a captain. “I love playing tournament golf. When there’s a tournament, I try to find a way to play.”
Brennan plays most of his golf at Le Sueur Country Club, but he also works at Mankato Golf Club and Shoreland Country Club near St. Peter. Graduation day was Thursday, and next week, he’ll wrap up his high-school career.
“It’s really nice that I have one more opportunity to represent East,” Brennan said. “If you had told me earlier this spring that I’d be playing at Bunker Hills in early June (in a state tournament), I’d have been the happiest man in town. This is a little different, but I get another opportunity to compete and it’s a good way to wrap up my senior year.”
Nicolai Amende of Mankato West is also in the field. Amende has been in the Scarlets’ program since his freshman season and lettered for the first time last spring.
“I wanted to get one last game in before our season ended,” Amende said. “It’s a good way to celebrate my graduation.”
Amende has been working on his game almost every day this spring, trying to drive the ball better and improve his short game.
“I was absolutely stoked to play golf this spring,” he said. “When the COVID pandemic hit, I knew that wasn’t happening.”
He’s hoping to play well at this state meet, make a few pars, possibly some birdies. He’s already graduated and will study accounting at South Central College next fall.
“This will be my last hurrah for my high-school golf career,” Amende said.
